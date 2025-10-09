Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Inventor of Jeans Tries a Twisted Experiment

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
Levi's
1 / 10

The world’s most famous jeans just got twisted. The Levi’s Twisted Denim Capsule takes the familiar form of a wide-leg denim pant and warps it into a self-belting piece of asymmetric paneled legwear. 

The result isn’t overly exaggerated or loud. Instead, it’s surprisingly subtle, sculptural, and more than a little Lemaire-coded. Or is it? 

Shop Levi's

Levi’s has been contorting the seams of pants since 1999 with its short-lived Engineered line. Back then, the twisted seams and darted yokes marked a new frontier in comfort and movement.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lemaire has since turned its own curved denim into a signature with its “Lemaire Classics”, while Alaïa sells $1,400 sculptural jeans that bend forward like art. And the range of twisted offerings just keeps expanding.

You can find labels as disparate as JW Anderson, helmed by fashion's current poster child, to the climbing pant maker Gramicci, all trying out this neat trick.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Denim has been through every trend cycle imaginable: wide, straight, skinny, stacked, cargo… you name it. The twisted seam brings something different to those trends that came before, it’s a change of form that reshapes how jeans move and how they hang.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Levi’s Twisted Denim Capsule carries that same intention.

The jeans twist naturally around the leg, the built-in belt only makes things more ergonomic, and the silhouettes span from the intentionally oversized to cropped capris, all with varying shades and weights of denim. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The accompanying overshirt and trucker jacket reinterpret the formula, translating the meandering seams and back pocket paneling of the jeans onto outerwear.

Available over at Levi’s website, prices starting at $98, the collection shows just how a small twist can upend a ubiquitous pant. 

Shop Jeans

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Literal Twist on Climbing Jeans
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp
  • A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans
  • A Neat Trick by Japanese Tailors Put Levi's Jeans in Full Baggy Bloom
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Most Utilitarian Air Max Shoe Becomes Truly Wild
  • Wales Bonner’s Simplest adidas Sneaker Might Also Be Her Best
  • Jonathan Anderson May Have Left LOEWE But His Favorite On Sneaker Remains
  • adidas' Soft Lux Is a Quiet Sportswear Luxury
  • "Fashion Is Another Animal These Days": Why Raf Simons Pivoted to Design (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Inventor of Jeans Tries a Twisted Experiment
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now