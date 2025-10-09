The Inventor of Jeans Tries a Twisted Experiment

The world’s most famous jeans just got twisted. The Levi’s Twisted Denim Capsule takes the familiar form of a wide-leg denim pant and warps it into a self-belting piece of asymmetric paneled legwear.

The result isn’t overly exaggerated or loud. Instead, it’s surprisingly subtle, sculptural, and more than a little Lemaire-coded. Or is it?

Levi’s has been contorting the seams of pants since 1999 with its short-lived Engineered line. Back then, the twisted seams and darted yokes marked a new frontier in comfort and movement.

Lemaire has since turned its own curved denim into a signature with its “Lemaire Classics”, while Alaïa sells $1,400 sculptural jeans that bend forward like art. And the range of twisted offerings just keeps expanding.

You can find labels as disparate as JW Anderson, helmed by fashion's current poster child, to the climbing pant maker Gramicci, all trying out this neat trick.

Denim has been through every trend cycle imaginable: wide, straight, skinny, stacked, cargo… you name it. The twisted seam brings something different to those trends that came before, it’s a change of form that reshapes how jeans move and how they hang.

The Levi’s Twisted Denim Capsule carries that same intention.

The jeans twist naturally around the leg, the built-in belt only makes things more ergonomic, and the silhouettes span from the intentionally oversized to cropped capris, all with varying shades and weights of denim.

The accompanying overshirt and trucker jacket reinterpret the formula, translating the meandering seams and back pocket paneling of the jeans onto outerwear.

Available over at Levi’s website, prices starting at $98, the collection shows just how a small twist can upend a ubiquitous pant.

