A Strapping New Birkenstock, in Every Sense of the Word

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
BEAMS
Spot the difference: Birkenstock’s Loma mule and its ever-popular suede Boston slip-on. I’ll give you a clue, the Loma looks especially strapping (in every sense of the word).

Yes, the newly released Birkenstock Loma is essentially a Boston sandal with a bulky velcro strap plonked on the top, launching exclusively as part of the German shoe makers’ collaboration with BEAMS’ B:MING diffusion line. 

The updated mule comes in a vibrant orange, a taupe, or a black colorway, with options for customizable embroidery upon purchase, an infrequent occurrence along the 250-year-old company's history of footwear craft. 

The upper and insole are, of course, made of leather, and feature a strap design element that takes what looks like a Boston clog base, and ups its ante. 

Though labeled new, the “Loma” bears significant resemblance to the higher-end Birkenstock 1774's fur-lined Nagoya slides, from its get-together with Danish home textile brand Tekla a few seasons ago. So, maybe think of it as a more affordable alternative to the latter's luxurious shearling-lined shoe.

For just over ¥25,000 (circa $170), these Birkenstocks are available to pre-order now at BEAMS online (who got the Japanese exclusive to launch the shoe) and are slowly trickling into stores worldwide. 

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

