A Strapping New Birkenstock, in Every Sense of the Word

Spot the difference: Birkenstock’s Loma mule and its ever-popular suede Boston slip-on. I’ll give you a clue, the Loma looks especially strapping (in every sense of the word).

Yes, the newly released Birkenstock Loma is essentially a Boston sandal with a bulky velcro strap plonked on the top, launching exclusively as part of the German shoe makers’ collaboration with BEAMS’ B:MING diffusion line.

The updated mule comes in a vibrant orange, a taupe, or a black colorway, with options for customizable embroidery upon purchase, an infrequent occurrence along the 250-year-old company's history of footwear craft.

The upper and insole are, of course, made of leather, and feature a strap design element that takes what looks like a Boston clog base, and ups its ante.

Though labeled new, the “Loma” bears significant resemblance to the higher-end Birkenstock 1774's fur-lined Nagoya slides, from its get-together with Danish home textile brand Tekla a few seasons ago. So, maybe think of it as a more affordable alternative to the latter's luxurious shearling-lined shoe.

For just over ¥25,000 (circa $170), these Birkenstocks are available to pre-order now at BEAMS online (who got the Japanese exclusive to launch the shoe) and are slowly trickling into stores worldwide.

