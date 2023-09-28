Sign up to never miss a drop
Tekla x Birkenstock Is a Lifestyle

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
Birkenstock

Birkenstock is a brand of good taste: we all know this, and its collaborations epitomize this. Smart partnerships are the name of the game, as Birkenstock seeks out only the brands that share its craft-conscious, quality-first design ethos, like Tekla.

So, when Birkenstock and Tekla come together, they obviously devise a wearable distillation of their shared creative interests. It's textural, its wearable, it's shot in imagery that's achingly beautiful: it's Birkenstock x Tekla.

The ensuing collaboration is a brilliant unification of what makes each brand so good and, thus, it's the epitome of what collaborative projects ought to be.

Tekla, founded in 2017, is a Copenhagen-based design imprint that produces home goods and pajamas with a Scandinavian minimalist bent.

That means unpretentious bedding, towels, and pajama-style clothing, all presented with terribly tasteful product imagery and made of lush, organic textiles. Collaborators and admirers include everyone from Stüssy to Jacquemus.

Birkenstock

Birkenstock needs no introduction, does it? The nearly 250-year-old sandal brand is plenty well-established and, following a couple strong seasons, flush with enough cash to justify an IPO.

When Tekla and Birkenstock come together you get — guess what! — exquisite sandals designed to both support and insulate, plus Birkenstock's first-ever proper clothing collection.

The Tekla lifestyle suggests people who lounge at the beach all summer and cocoon themselves inside their beautifully understated homes all winter, and the Birkenstock collab is designed to coincide with the latter.

Birkenstock

Here, we have a handful of versatile sandals, shirts, shorts, and pants, all perfect for lounging around at home or stepping out for an Instagrammable coffee on the weekend. I'm imagining the designers set out to create an aspirational WFH wardrobe — mission accomplished.

Kaftan tunics, oversized shirts, and elastic-waisted pants are matched to Birkenstock's tonal Nagoya and Uji sandals, made of suede and lined with shearling for winter warmth. These shoes being from Birkenstock's 1774 line, they're extra fancy (and extra pricey at just under $500 per pair).

Available October 17 on Tekla's website and the Birkenstock 1774 page, the Tekla x Birkenstock collection is a lifestyle. Buying into this collab is a commitment to comfort: you in?

