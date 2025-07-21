A Furry Monster of a Sole

When elegance starts to feel predictable, you lean into the absurd.

That’s the spirit behind Bed J.W. Ford and Suicoke’s first-ever collaboration, a furry Frankensteinian (or wolfman?) remix of the DEPA-CAB sandal that feels equal parts runway and rave cave.

Nicknamed “Monster Sole,” Bed J.W. Ford's Suicoke new sandal swaddles your feet in long-haired faux fur, turning each step into a soft stomp.

It’s more than a gag. Designed as part of Bed J.W. Ford’s Fall/Winter 2025 theme of “Alternative Elegance,” this is footwear for anyone who sees mood as their main accessory or likes to strut where the luxurious wild things are.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Think Liberace at his peak, a little Yeti, a little YSL.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Despite their flamboyance, the sandals still function like proper outdoor shoes. They come with Suicoke’s signature cushioned footbed and adjustable nylon back straps, making them as wearable as they are weird.

Available in brown or black, they’ll hit the Bed J.W. Ford flagship in Tokyo and select Suicoke stockists mid-July for ¥36,300 (about $230).

They’re equally cozy and chaotic, but also dead serious about not taking themselves too seriously. A slipper for the end of fashion or the beginning of something wilder style-wise.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.