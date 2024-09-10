Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Suicoke’s Wild Winter Boot Wraps Your Legs in Puff

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Sure, the majority of outdoor sneakers use Vibram soles — Vibram is the world leader in high-performance rubber soles, after all — but few labels work as closely with Vibram as the team at Suicoke does. 

Suicoke has a long-term partnership with Italian footwear expert Vibram, collaboratively working on innovations used exclusively on Suicoke shoes such as the molded footbed found on Suicoke sandals or the all-terrain compound traction lugs used on its winter boots. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The ongoing Vibram Furoshiki by Suicoke project is an extension of the two brand’s close relationship. And it’s creating wild winter footwear. 

Using the Vibram Furoshiki as its base, the only shoe on the market with a sole that wraps around the entire foot, Suicoke has developed a puffy winter boot where strips of padded fabric are layered, wrapped, and velcro strapped across the shoe. 

SHOP SUICOKE HERE
Suicoke
1 / 6

Inspired by a traditional form of Japanese wrapping, the Furoshiki’s elaborate, laceless construction is designed for comfort and warmth. 

Beneath the unconventional upper, Vibram’s Arctic Grip Icetrek traction lugs emerge, specifically engineered and designed to perform on wet ice.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The chunky boot comes with a slightly-less-puffy, low-top counterpart, both of which will be released on September 13 as part of Suicoke’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. And it has several more excellent puffy shoes in its new season arsenal.

Suicoke
1 / 29

The PEPPER-TRab-ECO, for example, is a low-cut puffy slip-on, and its line of knee-high, Moon Boot-esque shoes has expanded. 

As we’ve said before, Suicoke shoes hit different. And its winter boots don’t just hit different, they look different from the rest. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

SalomonACS + Seasonal Asphalt/Black/Falcon
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
PattaPeewee Sports Jersey Mystical
$120.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Our LegacyPast Scarf Black
$165.00
Available in:
One size

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • KENT&CURWEN FW24 Brings Back the Best of British
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
    • Style
  • 38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • This Summer, We Forego the Flip Flop in Favor of Freakier Footwear
    • Sneakers
  • For FW24, AURALEE Made Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Hiking-Worthy Dad Shoe Just Keeps on Coming
    • Sneakers
  • It’s A Baroque Bridal Affair For Who Decides War SS25
    • Style
  • Win or Lose, Prada Is Forever the America's Cup Champ
    • Style
  • Kith's Next New Balance Sneaker Is an Admirably Suave Dad Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Next Stop on the Vans Tour de Force…NYC
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Japan's Most Fearless Retailer Meets New York's Most Stylish Hang
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now