Suicoke’s Wild Winter Boot Wraps Your Legs in Puff

Sure, the majority of outdoor sneakers use Vibram soles — Vibram is the world leader in high-performance rubber soles, after all — but few labels work as closely with Vibram as the team at Suicoke does.

Suicoke has a long-term partnership with Italian footwear expert Vibram, collaboratively working on innovations used exclusively on Suicoke shoes such as the molded footbed found on Suicoke sandals or the all-terrain compound traction lugs used on its winter boots.

The ongoing Vibram Furoshiki by Suicoke project is an extension of the two brand’s close relationship. And it’s creating wild winter footwear.

Using the Vibram Furoshiki as its base, the only shoe on the market with a sole that wraps around the entire foot, Suicoke has developed a puffy winter boot where strips of padded fabric are layered, wrapped, and velcro strapped across the shoe.

Inspired by a traditional form of Japanese wrapping, the Furoshiki’s elaborate, laceless construction is designed for comfort and warmth.

Beneath the unconventional upper, Vibram’s Arctic Grip Icetrek traction lugs emerge, specifically engineered and designed to perform on wet ice.

The chunky boot comes with a slightly-less-puffy, low-top counterpart, both of which will be released on September 13 as part of Suicoke’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. And it has several more excellent puffy shoes in its new season arsenal.

The PEPPER-TRab-ECO, for example, is a low-cut puffy slip-on, and its line of knee-high, Moon Boot-esque shoes has expanded.

As we’ve said before, Suicoke shoes hit different. And its winter boots don’t just hit different, they look different from the rest.