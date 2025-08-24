Suicoke Does It All, Even Dress Mocs

Suicoke is so much more than its cool, practical sandals. The Japanese brand does it all, including stylish yet tough mocs.

Suicoke and Engineered Garments' Ring Moc is like a mashup of a moccasin, loafer, and hiking boot, honestly.

The collaborative shoe comes in three dressy options, including buttery black leather, brown grain leather, and smooth beige suede.

The upper is buckled down with an adjustable double-ring belt, speaking to both Suicoke and Engineered Garments' functional aspect. Down below, the shoe offers up a cushioned yet sturdy Vibram sole unit, bringing some rugged charm to the mix.

The two minds previously connected, with Engineered Garments putting a trippy tie-dye twist on Suicoke's trendy sandals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Ring Moc collab, which is now available on Nepenthes' website for between $350 and $360, sees not only the partnership level up but also Suicoke.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's gone from being a "sandals brand" to covering all footwear grounds, dishing out everything from winter-ready "UGGs" to beastly toe shoes with Midorikawa.

What better way to keep glowing up than with sophisticated mocs.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty