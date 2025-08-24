Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Suicoke Does It All, Even Dress Mocs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Suicoke is so much more than its cool, practical sandals. The Japanese brand does it all, including stylish yet tough mocs.

Suicoke and Engineered Garments' Ring Moc is like a mashup of a moccasin, loafer, and hiking boot, honestly.

The collaborative shoe comes in three dressy options, including buttery black leather, brown grain leather, and smooth beige suede.

The upper is buckled down with an adjustable double-ring belt, speaking to both Suicoke and Engineered Garments' functional aspect. Down below, the shoe offers up a cushioned yet sturdy Vibram sole unit, bringing some rugged charm to the mix.

The two minds previously connected, with Engineered Garments putting a trippy tie-dye twist on Suicoke's trendy sandals.

The Ring Moc collab, which is now available on Nepenthes' website for between $350 and $360, sees not only the partnership level up but also Suicoke.

It's gone from being a "sandals brand" to covering all footwear grounds, dishing out everything from winter-ready "UGGs" to beastly toe shoes with Midorikawa.

What better way to keep glowing up than with sophisticated mocs.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer
