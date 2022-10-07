Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
After the Spray-On Dress, Bella Hadid Becomes An Off-Duty Ballerina

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Booked and busy all fashion month, Bella Hadid wrapped things up with another B word: ballet (flats).

After becoming a breathing canvas for Coperni and emo-punk girl for Balenciaga, Hadid closed out her eventful fashion week on a comfy, piercing-free note. As she stepped out of her Paris hotel on October 5, Hadid sported an extra-cozy grey sweatsuit from Wardrobe NYC and Hailey Bieber's collaborative collection.

Seeing as Bieber and Hadid are BFFs, her sweats alone deliver a lesson in style and supporting friends.

A blueprint for today's Y2K renaissance, Hadid naturally accessorized the baggy sweats with aughts accessories, including bedazzled rimless sunglasses and a grey headband.

The finale to Hadid's off-duty look? A pair of pink satin ballet flats, courtesy of Sandy Liang.

Sporting the brand's Mary Jane pointe shoes, Hadid channels a post-rehearsal prima ballerina more than an out-of-office model as she takes balletcore into her own...well, feet.

It's no secret that ballet is the apple of fashion's eye at the moment, materializing as a trend called "balletcore."

Balletcore is undoubtedly making jetés in the footwear department right now, thanks to labels like Miu Miu, Molly Goddard, and even Balenciaga. At the same time, the abundance of tulle and ruffles on the runways also advances the craze's agenda.

Now with cool girl Bella Hadid embracing the industry's latest muse, I suspect balletcore will be holding its stance in fashion for a little longer.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
