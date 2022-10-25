Has Bella Hadid Just Approved Knitted Bonnets?

Did you hear the news? Bonnets are back, baby! Well, that’s if Bella Hadid’s approval has anything to do with it, which it usually does.

Making its long-awaited comeback from the middle ages, the bonnet – which, for the uninitiated, is a sort of balaclava-cross-beanie tie-up concoction – seems to be the next logical step in the realm of cozy headwear following hat-hood-heavy FW21 runways.

Everyone from Miu Miu and Jacquemus, to Marine Serre and Gucci x adidas was sliding those warm head sleeves onto our feeds, but, thanks to Hadid, it looks as if it’s time to cut the chinstrap and go full bonnet.

The model – who is also famously a wearer of the bonnet’s lesser-known sibling the head kerchief – was spotted wearing a striped knitted number in New York earlier this week, which she paired with sunglasses, a shirtdress, and boots.

Now, I don’t want to divide the room here, but I’m starting to think that this Hadid character is a bit of a trendsetter.

Whether it’s her sporting the ol’ two-belts-is-better-than-one vibe last week, her penchant for tighty-whities, or her knack for pulling off knee-high socks, Hadid certainly knows her onions.

As I said, Hadid can’t solely be behind the potential rejuvenation of the bonnet with a myriad of luxury labels playing with patchwork hoods and cozy wrap-arounds for the last few seasons. That being said, if they were to take off (which they may well do), she’d have certainly had a major part to play in one of the greatest (and warmest) comebacks fashion has ever seen.