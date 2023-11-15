Sign up to never miss a drop
This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)

in StyleWords By Alek Rose

Having initially found favor in the fashion circuits of the ’90s, cargo pants have continued to be a bonafide staple ever since.

Finding their roots in function, the pocket-heavy pants have had long enough in the luxury spotlight now too, which means that the possibilities for new pairs are nigh-on endless. From wide-leg iterations to fully functional workwear pairs, cargo pants are a year-round essential, catering to all sides of the style spectrum.

Praised for their applications as both a stylistic and functional power play, the cargo pant sits at the intersection of form and function. And, with a selection featuring standout pieces from Gucci and Martine Rose alongside classic outdoor clothing brands, this roundup acts as proof that the luxury contingent has set up shop amongst the utilitarian options, too.

Scroll for a look at the best cargo pants for 2023

Patta Digi Washed Cargo Pants

Digi Washed Cargo Pants

$170

Patta

Buy at Highsnobiety

Part of Patta's latest winter collection, which was a thrifters paradise, these cargo pants lean into the style's use in the military and are covered with a digital camo print.

Kiko Kostadinov Meno Wide-Leg Cargo Trousers

Meno Wide-Leg Cargo Trousers

$515

Kiko Kostadinov

Buy at Browns

You've got wide-leg pants and then you've got this pair of pants from Kiko Kostadinov. One thing's for sure when you've got these on: your legs are never going to feel constricted.

Stone Island Stretch Cotton Gabardine Cargo Pants

Stretch Cotton Gabardine Cargo Pants

$460

Stone Island

Buy at Highsnobiety

Created using Stone Island's signature garment dyeing technique, this pair of cotton cargo pants spotlights the Stone Island badge on its left pocket. The removable piece of branding lets you decide whether you want to get the badge in or not.

HS05 Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo Trouser

Image on Highsnobiety

Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo Trouser

$220

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Inspired by classic, hard-wearing cargo pants, this heavyweight pair comes with a densely woven nylon and cotton blend with a vertical weave. Plus, they features a double layer at the rear and knees.

The Frankie Shop Grant Flap Pocket Cargo Trousers

Grant Flap Pocket Cargo Trousers

$280

The Frankie Shop

Buy at Browns

The Frankie Shop is a label that gets timeless, wardrobe staples right. This pair of cargos come with a slightly more formal look to your typical outdoor cargos and are detailed with a darted and paneled leg.

and wander Oversized Cargo Pants

Oversized Cargo Pants

$395

and wander

Buy at Highsnobiety

A big, oversized style of cargos that wouldn't look out of place on a '90s raver, these come filled with all the technical considerations that we have come to expect from and wander. Crafted from a water-repellent lip material that uses split fiber yarn, the pants include an integrated belt, drawcords to adjust the fit, and a carabiner attached to the left cargo pocket.

Carhartt WIP Jet Rinsed Cotton Cargo Pants

Image on Highsnobiety

Jet Rinsed Cotton Cargo Pants

$178

Carhartt WIP

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Cut with a wide leg, Carhartt WIP's Jet cargo pants nod to its workwear roots. They're crafted from 6 oz cotton poplin, feature reinforced knee panels, and have drawstrings to adjust the fit.

C.P. Company Cargo Pant

Image on Highsnobiety

Cargo Pant

$384

C.P. Company

Buy at Highsnobiety

This pair of cargos from C.P. Company takes inspiration from old military uniforms. The wide-leg pants gets their sage color from the brand's signature garment dying technique.

Needles H.D. Cotton Cargo Trousers

Image on Highsnobiety

H.D. Cotton Cargo Trousers

$245

Needles

Buy at Matches

Elevating the classic khaki green cargo pant, Japanese label Needles fit these out with darts sewn into the waist and hems along with what might be the biggest cargo pocket out of all the pairs on this list.

Gramicci Corduroy Loose Cargo Pant

Corduroy Loose Cargo Pant

$195

Gramicci

Buy at Highsnobiety

One of the original outdoor brands, Gramicci's durable clothing is made to withstand going off-road. Whether you're going on a hiking expedition or a bodega trip, these wide-leg pants have you covered.

Martine Rose Twist Seam Cargo Trouser

Image on Highsnobiety

Twist Seam Cargo Trouser

$715

Martine Rose

Buy at Highsnobiety

If you're on the hunt for pocket space, this pair of Martine Rose cargos (literally) come with pockets on top of pockets. These pants do not skimp out on space to stash your stuff.

Kapital Cotton-Canvas Cargo Trousers

Image on Highsnobiety

Cotton-Canvas Cargo Trousers

$370

Kapital

Buy at Mr Porter

An innovative way to make double-knee, workwear pants even more functional, Kapital has turned the extra layer of knee protection into a nifty pocket.

Bonsai Double Cargo Pant

Double Cargo Pant

$405

Bonsai

Buy at Highsnobiety

Doubling up on cargo pockets, with two on each leg, this pair of pants from Bonsai keeps things relatively muted when compared to the rest of its winter collection.

Gucci Military Cotton Drill Cargo Pants

Military Cotton Drill Cargo Pants

$1350

Gucci

Buy at Luisaviaroma

The days when cargos where exclusively the domain of outdoor folks is long gone, luxury labels have been enjoying the practical pros of having added pocket space. This Gucci pair comes in hard-wearing cotton drill with a wide-leg fit.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

