We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Fall So You Don't Have To

With cold weather in sight, our wardrobe begins its annual evolution for the fall/winter period. The time's not quite come to deploy a heavyweight jacket, so we're searching for that perfect midground. And a great solution is an overshirt.

Somewhere between shirt and jacket, the overshirt acts as a warm top layer when the sun drops behind the clouds, but won’t burden you when it’s not being worn. It will also provide tons of layering opportunities to match any fall cardigans, oversized shirts, or to have under weather-proof jackets.

We’re on a mission to upgrade your transitional looks, so we’ve put together the best of the best top layers. Pieces from Jacquemus or Lemaire weigh in at the luxury end of the spectrum, while more affordable pieces from Rassvet and more show that you needn't drop four figures for a viable overshirt.

Keep scrolling to discover and shop the best overshirts for fall.

Stockholm Surfboard Club

Existing somewhere in the grey area between being an oversized shirt and a chore coat, this overshirt is produced in a wool-polyester blend fabric and tartan print courtesy of Stockholm Surfboard Club.

Jacquemus La Chemise

Your typical striped, everyday shirt has turned chunky thanks to Jacquemus. The brand's Le Chemise Boulanger design comes fully padded and lined.

Rassvet Acid Wash

Rassvet Acid Wash Denim Overshirt Woven Burgundy $265.00 Buy at Highsnobiety

International skatewear company Rassvet, founded in 2016 by skateboarder Tolya Titaev, bring us an acid wash denim overshirt perfect to blend a streetwear and workwear style this fall.

Acne Studios Monogram Denim Shirt

One of many pieces from the Scandinavian brand that keeps on convincing us of how beautiful its collections are year after year.

Lemaire Soft Military Overshirt

This Lemaire overshirt is produced in a soft and lightweight virgin wool material and is harmoniously defined by large overlapping plackets at the front for a touch of timeless sophistication.

C.P. Company Gabardine Overshirt

Crafted from one of C.P. Company's signature robust nylon fabrics, this utility overshirt jacket is designed for layering and durability.

Stone Island Satin Blue Overshirt

Stone Island Organic Stretch Cotton Satin Overshirt $560 Buy at Stone Island

A durable black overshirt made with organic stretch cotton and, of course, the badge.

Burberry Wool Overshirt

Sometimes high-end luxury comes at a hefty price point. Sometimes though, making the investment like the one you would make with this Burberry Wool overshirt, will last you a lifetime of incomparable style.

The Elder Statesman Alpaca Blend

The Elder Statesman Cashmere, Alpaca and Silk-Blend Bouclé Overshirt $1650 Buy at Mr Porter

Though The Elder Statesman's knitwear is handmade in small batches in sunny LA, this overshirt is suited to more wintry escapades. It's knitted from a tactile mix of cashmere, alpaca and silk in a textured, bouclé finish.

Rick Owens Cotton Drill Overshirt

The Lord of Darkness’ overshirt is crafted in Italy and features distinctive recycled tire detailing on the back and sleeves. Highlighting the brand's signature 'Level' shoulder seam, the design incorporates felt panels at the front and includes an adjustable drawstring hem for a customizable fit.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.