We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats

Since we got the obligatory questionable pun about "no cap" out of the way in the headline for this article, let's get straight into why headwear is a wardrobe staple.

The history of hats is thought to go back as far as 3,200 BC and since that time they continue to be used as protection from the weather. From baseball players to dads on holiday, spring and summer are the times when everyone starts reaching over to their cap collection more regularly while fall and winter call for the fluffy knitted beanies to come out.

As with any accessory, the right piece of headwear can either make or break your outfit. You can prove you are a streetwear OG with a Supreme 5 panel, pairing a baseball cap with formal wares can tip the scale more towards casual than smart, and a colorful beanie can bring a pop of color to dull winter days.

Bringing together some of the best men's hats on the market, from the traditional baseball cap styles to fluffy shearling options, check out our favorite hats below.

Carhartt WIP Heart Patch Baseball Cap

Heart Patch Cap $65 Carhartt WIP

An ode to Carhartt WIP's workwear origins, the heart patch on this cap takes inspiration from its graphic archive. Wear this and spread the love as you walk around.

Nike ACG Bucket Hat

ACG Bucket Hat $49 Nike ACG

Nike's outdoor-focused ACG subline has cooked up this bucket for less-than-desired weather conditions. The hat is crafted from GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ to make it water-resistant and windproof.

The North Face x UNDERCOVER Soukuu Down Cap

Soukuu Down Cap $115 The North Face x UNDERCOVER

For their first-ever collaboration, The North Face and UNDERCOVER produced a full utilitarian uniform for outdoor exploration. That included this hat, with a water-repellent nylon outer, a fleece lining, and a down filling.

BAPE x Highsnobiety Logo Cap

Logo Cap $125 BAPE x Highsnobiety

Linking up for our fourth collection with the streetwear OG, this hat is part of the latest BAPE x Highsnobiety release. Making for easy matching, the cap arrives with a full fall selection in the same color, including a sweatsuit, T-shirt, and sneakers.

Stüssy Basic Cuff Beanie

The winter weather is already grey enough, so there's no need for your wardrobe to also be dark and grey. This hat from Stüssy comes in bright green to provide more than just a pop of color.

Gramicci Down Mountain Cap

Down Mountain Cap $95 Gramicci

Having a puffer jacket is one thing, but a puffer hat takes winter dressing to the next level. This hat, which is made by American outdoorwear brand Gramicci, features a durable nylon outer with down feather fill and a fleece lining.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Striped Ears Beanie

Striped Ears Beanie $239 Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

As is the case with much of Charles Jeffrey's hats, this beanie comes with sewn-on ears that poke out from the top.

ROA Beanie

Outdoor brands know a thing or two about keeping warm and ROA is no different. This beanie comes with a thick knit and is crafted from wool.

Dries Van Noten Giles Cap

Giles Cap $235 Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten loves to add prints to everything and this hat is yet another piece with a captivating all-over motif.

Martine Rose Rolled Cap

Rolled Cap $250 Martine Rose

After having created Barnsley-themed caps not too long ago, Martine Rose is back making distressed headwear. However, this time, she's chosen to forefront her own name instead of a small town in the North of England.

Kangol Leopard Print Trapper Hat

Leopard Print Trapper Hat $81 Kangol

Take a walk on the wild side with this trapper hat. The headwear style ensures that all of your head (and some of your face) is cozied up in fluffy fabric.

Highsnobiety HS05 Alpaca Beanie

Alpaca Beanie $65 Highsnobiety HS05

Made from superfine alpaca, this textured beanie is about as fluffy as they come. The headwear comes as part of HS05's fall/winter collection which includes many more fluffy goodies.

Arc'teryx Grotto Toque

Arc'teryx is an expert when it comes to crafting outdoorwear and this hat has been made to withstand alpine exploration. The beanie is crafted from recycled polyester and has the Arc’teryx bird logo printed across it.

SSU Brushed Mohair Seashell Bucket Hat

Brushed Mohair Seashell Bucket Hat $240 SSU

From crochet flat caps to fuzzy knits, the Italian label SSU has some of the most experimental headwear around. This hat comes knitted entirely from Mohair that's been brushed for extra texture.

Carhartt WIP Prentis Bucket Hat

Prentis Bucket Hat $75 Carhartt WIP

Who says bucket hats are only for summer? Fluffy, winterized bucket hats, such as this one from Carhartt WIP, are a saving grace when temperatures plummet.

Marni Color-Block Mohair Beanie

Nobody does fuzzy, colorful mohair quite like Marni. The Italian luxury house doesn't just do sweaters in the cozy fabric but offers a full selection so that you can cover yourself head-to-toe in mohair.

Patta Reversible Flap Cap

Patta turns its flat cap into a winter warmer through a fuzzy shearling lining that covers two flaps made to protect your ears. And if the sides of your face get too warm, the flaps can be buckled up to the top of the hat.

Stone Island Cappello

Stone Island's Capello (a word that I just learned isn't Italian for "cap") comes crafted from ECONYL® regenerated yarns. These make for a more eco-friendly type of nylon that retains its technical capabilities.

A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson Bonnet Barth

Bonnet Barth $165 A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson

If you want a colorful winter outfit, look no further. This statement-making hat from A.P.C. and J.W. Anderson's recent collaboration comes with a matching scarf and sweater.

Loro Piana Logo Cashmere Baseball Cap

Logo Cashmere Baseball Cap $495 Loro Piana

Loro Piana's cashmere baseball cap turns a sportswear staple luxurious. The cap is made in Italy and is both water and wind-proof.

