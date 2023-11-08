Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Since we got the obligatory questionable pun about "no cap" out of the way in the headline for this article, let's get straight into why headwear is a wardrobe staple.

The history of hats is thought to go back as far as 3,200 BC and since that time they continue to be used as protection from the weather. From baseball players to dads on holiday, spring and summer are the times when everyone starts reaching over to their cap collection more regularly while fall and winter call for the fluffy knitted beanies to come out.

As with any accessory, the right piece of headwear can either make or break your outfit. You can prove you are a streetwear OG with a Supreme 5 panel, pairing a baseball cap with formal wares can tip the scale more towards casual than smart, and a colorful beanie can bring a pop of color to dull winter days.

Bringing together some of the best men's hats on the market, from the traditional baseball cap styles to fluffy shearling options, check out our favorite hats below.

Scroll down to shop the best men's hats

Carhartt WIP Heart Patch Baseball Cap

Image on Highsnobiety

Heart Patch Cap

$65

Carhartt WIP

Buy at Highsnobiety

An ode to Carhartt WIP's workwear origins, the heart patch on this cap takes inspiration from its graphic archive. Wear this and spread the love as you walk around.

Nike ACG Bucket Hat

Image on Highsnobiety

ACG Bucket Hat

$49

Nike ACG

Buy at Nike

Nike's outdoor-focused ACG subline has cooked up this bucket for less-than-desired weather conditions. The hat is crafted from GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ to make it water-resistant and windproof.

The North Face x UNDERCOVER Soukuu Down Cap

Image on Highsnobiety

Soukuu Down Cap

$115

The North Face x UNDERCOVER

Buy at Highsnobiety

For their first-ever collaboration, The North Face and UNDERCOVER produced a full utilitarian uniform for outdoor exploration. That included this hat, with a water-repellent nylon outer, a fleece lining, and a down filling.

BAPE x Highsnobiety Logo Cap

Image on Highsnobiety

Logo Cap

$125

BAPE x Highsnobiety

Buy at Highsnobiety

Linking up for our fourth collection with the streetwear OG, this hat is part of the latest BAPE x Highsnobiety release. Making for easy matching, the cap arrives with a full fall selection in the same color, including a sweatsuit, T-shirt, and sneakers.

Stüssy Basic Cuff Beanie

Image on Highsnobiety

Basic Cuff Beanie

$43

Stussy

Buy at Slam Jam

The winter weather is already grey enough, so there's no need for your wardrobe to also be dark and grey. This hat from Stüssy comes in bright green to provide more than just a pop of color.

Gramicci Down Mountain Cap

Image on Highsnobiety

Down Mountain Cap

$95

Gramicci

Buy at Highsnobiety

Having a puffer jacket is one thing, but a puffer hat takes winter dressing to the next level. This hat, which is made by American outdoorwear brand Gramicci, features a durable nylon outer with down feather fill and a fleece lining.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Striped Ears Beanie

Image on Highsnobiety

Striped Ears Beanie

$239

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Buy at Luisaviaroma

As is the case with much of Charles Jeffrey's hats, this beanie comes with sewn-on ears that poke out from the top.

ROA Beanie

Image on Highsnobiety

Beanie

$70

ROA

Buy at Highsnobiety

Outdoor brands know a thing or two about keeping warm and ROA is no different. This beanie comes with a thick knit and is crafted from wool.

Dries Van Noten Giles Cap

Image on Highsnobiety

Giles Cap

$235

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Highsnobiety

Dries Van Noten loves to add prints to everything and this hat is yet another piece with a captivating all-over motif.

Martine Rose Rolled Cap

Image on Highsnobiety

Rolled Cap

$250

Martine Rose

Buy at Highsnobiety

After having created Barnsley-themed caps not too long ago, Martine Rose is back making distressed headwear. However, this time, she's chosen to forefront her own name instead of a small town in the North of England.

Kangol Leopard Print Trapper Hat

Image on Highsnobiety

Leopard Print Trapper Hat

$81

Kangol

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Take a walk on the wild side with this trapper hat. The headwear style ensures that all of your head (and some of your face) is cozied up in fluffy fabric.

Highsnobiety HS05 Alpaca Beanie

Image on Highsnobiety

Alpaca Beanie

$65

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Made from superfine alpaca, this textured beanie is about as fluffy as they come. The headwear comes as part of HS05's fall/winter collection which includes many more fluffy goodies.

Arc'teryx Grotto Toque

Image on Highsnobiety

Grotto Toque

$55

Arc'teryx

Buy at Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx is an expert when it comes to crafting outdoorwear and this hat has been made to withstand alpine exploration. The beanie is crafted from recycled polyester and has the Arc’teryx bird logo printed across it.

SSU Brushed Mohair Seashell Bucket Hat

Image on Highsnobiety

Brushed Mohair Seashell Bucket Hat

$240

SSU

Buy at Highsnobiety

From crochet flat caps to fuzzy knits, the Italian label SSU has some of the most experimental headwear around. This hat comes knitted entirely from Mohair that's been brushed for extra texture.

Carhartt WIP Prentis Bucket Hat

Image on Highsnobiety

Prentis Bucket Hat

$75

Carhartt WIP

Buy at Highsnobiety

Who says bucket hats are only for summer? Fluffy, winterized bucket hats, such as this one from Carhartt WIP, are a saving grace when temperatures plummet.

Marni Color-Block Mohair Beanie

Image on Highsnobiety

Color-Block Mohair Beanie

$545

Marni

Buy at Highsnobiety

Nobody does fuzzy, colorful mohair quite like Marni. The Italian luxury house doesn't just do sweaters in the cozy fabric but offers a full selection so that you can cover yourself head-to-toe in mohair.

Patta Reversible Flap Cap

Reversible Flap Cap

$70

Patta

Buy at Highsnobiety

Patta turns its flat cap into a winter warmer through a fuzzy shearling lining that covers two flaps made to protect your ears. And if the sides of your face get too warm, the flaps can be buckled up to the top of the hat.

Stone Island Cappello

Image on Highsnobiety

Cappello

$155

Stone Island

Buy at Highsnobiety

Stone Island's Capello (a word that I just learned isn't Italian for "cap") comes crafted from ECONYL® regenerated yarns. These make for a more eco-friendly type of nylon that retains its technical capabilities.

A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson Bonnet Barth

Image on Highsnobiety

Bonnet Barth

$165

A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson

Buy at Highsnobiety

If you want a colorful winter outfit, look no further. This statement-making hat from A.P.C. and J.W. Anderson's recent collaboration comes with a matching scarf and sweater.

Loro Piana Logo Cashmere Baseball Cap

Image on Highsnobiety

Logo Cashmere Baseball Cap

$495

Loro Piana

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Loro Piana's cashmere baseball cap turns a sportswear staple luxurious. The cap is made in Italy and is both water and wind-proof.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • Winter bucket hats
    These Bucket Hats Have Evolved for Fall & Winter
    • Style
  • sneaker websites
    Peep The Best Sneaker Stores Online & in the World
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From PUMA to HOKA, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • Gum Sole Sneaker
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hate Shorts? We've Got Summer Pants For You
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Peter Do & All Blues' collaborative jewelry collection
    EXCLUSIVE: Peter Do's First Jewelry Partnership Is All Blue(s)
    • Style
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • Gift Guide Image
    Searching For Gift Ideas? Here's 50 Of Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    If You Loved 'The Big Short' You'll Also Like These 10 Financial Movies
    • Lifestyle
  • Adidas x Adsum FW23.
    adidas' Most Underrated Sneaker Is Making a Comeback
    • Sneakers
  • Diesel has revealed its XXXMAS Campaign for Fall/Winter 2023.
    For Diesel, ‘Tis the Season To Be Kinky
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023