14 Camp Collar Shirt Designs to Welcome Summer

Distinguished by their flat collars that sit lower down the chest than on typical shirt styles, you know the summer has started when you start adding camp shirts to your daily rotation.

From Hunter S. Thompson-esque Hawaiian shirts to luxurious linen staples, a camp collar not only provides added breathability in hot weather but also takes a shirt into more laid-back territory with no ties allowed.

As we start to gear up for summer, we've picked out some favorite camp collar shirt designs. Pair these with some shorts and sandals and you're primed for any summer vacation.

Keep scrolling for our favorite camp collar shirt options.

BODE Prairie Willow Short-Sleeve Shirt

If you think this shirt looks like your grandparent's tablecloths, that's the point. As with much of BODE's clothing, this is a historical reproduction with the green and white print drawing inspiration from mid-century printed tablecloths.

Bonsai Bowling Shirt

Decorated with a subtle print, this is just about the most minimal thing you'll find in Bonsai's colorful clothing catalog.

Highsnobiety Linen Short-Sleeve Shirt

You know summer's in full flow when it's time to bring the linen shirts out. This design has a loose fit and lightweight fabric for the warmest weather.

Carne Bollente Spray It Forward

Take a closer look at the nature-inspired print on this shirt and you will notice some of the animals are getting raunchy — what else would you expect from the sex-positive label Carne Bollente?

Dries Van Noten Carltone Shirt

Dries Van Noten has a reputation for bold prints, such as this kaleidoscopic pattern. Look at this shirt for too long and your eyes start playing tricks on you.

Jacquemus La Chemise Jean

Crafted from linen with an oversized paisley print all over, this is the type of whimsical summerwear that Jacquemus excels in.

Stockholm Surfboard Club Floral Airbrush Button-Up Shirt

Contrary to what you might expect from a Scandinavian fashion brand, Stockholm Surfboard Club's graphics don't hold back on the color. This airbrush-style floral print is about as loud as they come.

Noon Goons Kickback Shirt

Designed for kicking back and relaxing, this all-black shirt from L.A.-based streetwear label Noon Goons comes with a casual, oversized fit.

Highsnobiety Poplin Short-Sleeve Shirt

A simple shirt design that can slot into any wardrobe, this loose-fitting, boxy style is purposefully minimal. The only pieces of decoration you'll find are a small flag label and smoked mother-of-pearl buttons.

Guess USA Lace Camp Shirt

When the weather really gets hot, the lace construction on this subtly cropped shirt will allow for some airflow while also making new layering options possible.

Marni Striped Button-Up Shirt

A simple everyday shirting option courtesy of Marni, this striped design is equally suited to beach vacations as it is to days at the office.

Dries Van Noten Cassi Shirt

A design that Dries Van Noten releases in different variations every season, this summer sees the Belgian brand turn its Cassi shirt stripey. Pair this pink version with the matching shorts and you're all set for a barbiecore summer.

Marni x No Vacancy Inn Poplin Bowling Shirt

Can anyone send me Guy Fieri's number? He needs to see this Marni and No Vacancy Inn shirt.

Wales Bonner Rhythm Shirt

Wales Bonner is an expert when it comes to retro-infused clothing and this shirt harkens back to decades past with a fun all-over pattern.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.