14 Camp Collar Shirt Designs to Welcome Summer

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Distinguished by their flat collars that sit lower down the chest than on typical shirt styles, you know the summer has started when you start adding camp shirts to your daily rotation.

From Hunter S. Thompson-esque Hawaiian shirts to luxurious linen staples, a camp collar not only provides added breathability in hot weather but also takes a shirt into more laid-back territory with no ties allowed.

As we start to gear up for summer, we've picked out some favorite camp collar shirt designs. Pair these with some shorts and sandals and you're primed for any summer vacation.

Keep scrolling for our favorite camp collar shirt options.

BODE Prairie Willow Short-Sleeve Shirt

Prairie Willow Short-Sleeve Shirt

$530

BODE

If you think this shirt looks like your grandparent's tablecloths, that's the point. As with much of BODE's clothing, this is a historical reproduction with the green and white print drawing inspiration from mid-century printed tablecloths.

Bonsai Bowling Shirt

Bowling Shirt

$230

Bonsai

Decorated with a subtle print, this is just about the most minimal thing you'll find in Bonsai's colorful clothing catalog.

Highsnobiety Linen Short-Sleeve Shirt

Linen Short-Sleeve Shirt

$100

Highsnobiety

You know summer's in full flow when it's time to bring the linen shirts out. This design has a loose fit and lightweight fabric for the warmest weather.

Carne Bollente Spray It Forward

Spray It Forward

$205

Carne Bollente

Take a closer look at the nature-inspired print on this shirt and you will notice some of the animals are getting raunchy — what else would you expect from the sex-positive label Carne Bollente?

Dries Van Noten Carltone Shirt

Carltone Shirt

$535

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten has a reputation for bold prints, such as this kaleidoscopic pattern. Look at this shirt for too long and your eyes start playing tricks on you.

Jacquemus La Chemise Jean

La Chemise Jean

$320

Jacquemus

Crafted from linen with an oversized paisley print all over, this is the type of whimsical summerwear that Jacquemus excels in.

Stockholm Surfboard Club Floral Airbrush Button-Up Shirt

Floral Airbrush Button-Up Shirt

$210

Stockholm Surfboard Club

Contrary to what you might expect from a Scandinavian fashion brand, Stockholm Surfboard Club's graphics don't hold back on the color. This airbrush-style floral print is about as loud as they come.

Noon Goons Kickback Shirt

Kickback Shirt

$265

Noon Goons

Designed for kicking back and relaxing, this all-black shirt from L.A.-based streetwear label Noon Goons comes with a casual, oversized fit.

Highsnobiety Poplin Short-Sleeve Shirt

Poplin Short-Sleeve Shirt

$110

Highsnobiety

A simple shirt design that can slot into any wardrobe, this loose-fitting, boxy style is purposefully minimal. The only pieces of decoration you'll find are a small flag label and smoked mother-of-pearl buttons.

Guess USA Lace Camp Shirt

Lace Camp Shirt

$165

GUESS

When the weather really gets hot, the lace construction on this subtly cropped shirt will allow for some airflow while also making new layering options possible.

Marni Striped Button-Up Shirt

Striped Button-Up Shirt

$1040

Marni

A simple everyday shirting option courtesy of Marni, this striped design is equally suited to beach vacations as it is to days at the office.

Dries Van Noten Cassi Shirt

Cassi Shirt

$435

Dries Van Noten

A design that Dries Van Noten releases in different variations every season, this summer sees the Belgian brand turn its Cassi shirt stripey. Pair this pink version with the matching shorts and you're all set for a barbiecore summer.

Marni x No Vacancy Inn Poplin Bowling Shirt

Poplin Bowling Shirt

$655

No Vacancy Inn

Can anyone send me Guy Fieri's number? He needs to see this Marni and No Vacancy Inn shirt.

Wales Bonner Rhythm Shirt

Rhythm Shirt

$525

Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner is an expert when it comes to retro-infused clothing and this shirt harkens back to decades past with a fun all-over pattern.

