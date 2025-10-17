Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Shirt Jackets to Beat All Shirt Jackets

Written by Patrick Grady in Style

The age-old question: is it a shirt, is it a jacket? Or is it both? Is it a... shacket?

Whatever you want to call it, you truly can't beat it. This is a genre of clothing versatile enough to function as both a formal shirt and as weatherproof outerwear, while simultaneously being neither. That makes it the ideal cop for fall, a transitional season where the weather is never truly cold, nor warm.

Lucky for us all, there's an array of brands offering up shirt jackets on a silver platter this season. Below are some of our favorites.

Keep scrolling for 8 shirt jackets to shop now.

Carhartt WIP Tamblyn Overshirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIPTamblyn Overshirt
$129
Buy at END.

This shirt jacket is a style that Carhartt WIP revisits every season. And thanks to the brand's workwear-infused design language, it is one of the hardiest around.

A Kind of Guise Dragan Wool Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety
A Kind of GuiseDragan Wool Jacket
$555
Buy at END.

This boxy-fitting shirt jacket is sure to keep you warmer than most, and that's all thanks to its polar fleece fabric construction and twin needle topstitch at all seams.

Loro Piana Kim Suede Overshirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Loro PianaKim Suede Overshirt
$7050
Buy at Mr Porter
Something a little more understated comes in the form of Loro Piana. Crafted in Italy and made from soft draped suede, this shirt jacket is an investment your wardrobe will thank you for.

Loewe Brushed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Overshirt

Image on Highsnobiety
LoeweBrushed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Overshirt
$3990
Buy at Mr. Porter

This brushed wool and cashmere blend overshirt is the ideal piece to grab 'n' go. Its snugness is contrasted with its robust brown leather accents (with the Loewe logo front and center, of course). This is the kind of thing that isn't about to go out of style anytime soon.

Portuguese Flannel Labura Cotton-Twill Overshirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Portuguese FlannelLabura Cotton-Twill Overshirt
$205
Buy at Mr. Porter

Portuguese Flannel presents a sturdy cotton twill blend shirt jacket with a slight utilitarian twist. Simply throw it over a light sweater or knit if you're braving the elements, and you'll be right as rain.

Our Legacy Gray Cotton Flannel Overshirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Our LegacyGray Cotton Flannel Overshirt
$400
Buy at ssense

Borrowing its looks from classic workwear styles, this gray cotton overshirt comes courtesy of Our Legacy, the Swedish expert in elevating wardrobe staples.

Lemaire Gray Workwear Denim Overshirt

Image on Highsnobiety
LemaireGray Workwear Denim Overshirt
$610
Buy at ssense

Crafted from lightweight denim, this grey overshirt with fading throughout and patch pockets from Lemaire is luxurious workwear.

Acne Studios Off-White Flannel Button-Up Overshirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosFlannel Button-Up Overshirt Off-White
$755
Buy at ssense
Big, oversized, and puffy. This Acne Studios design is a perfect example of what makes a shirt jacket versatile.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

