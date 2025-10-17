The Shirt Jackets to Beat All Shirt Jackets

The age-old question: is it a shirt, is it a jacket? Or is it both? Is it a... shacket?

Whatever you want to call it, you truly can't beat it. This is a genre of clothing versatile enough to function as both a formal shirt and as weatherproof outerwear, while simultaneously being neither. That makes it the ideal cop for fall, a transitional season where the weather is never truly cold, nor warm.

Lucky for us all, there's an array of brands offering up shirt jackets on a silver platter this season. Below are some of our favorites.

Carhartt WIP Tamblyn Overshirt

This shirt jacket is a style that Carhartt WIP revisits every season. And thanks to the brand's workwear-infused design language, it is one of the hardiest around.

A Kind of Guise Dragan Wool Jacket

This boxy-fitting shirt jacket is sure to keep you warmer than most, and that's all thanks to its polar fleece fabric construction and twin needle topstitch at all seams.

Loro Piana Kim Suede Overshirt

Something a little more understated comes in the form of Loro Piana. Crafted in Italy and made from soft draped suede, this shirt jacket is an investment your wardrobe will thank you for.

Loewe Brushed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Overshirt

Loewe Brushed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Overshirt

This brushed wool and cashmere blend overshirt is the ideal piece to grab 'n' go. Its snugness is contrasted with its robust brown leather accents (with the Loewe logo front and center, of course). This is the kind of thing that isn't about to go out of style anytime soon.

Portuguese Flannel Labura Cotton-Twill Overshirt

Portuguese Flannel presents a sturdy cotton twill blend shirt jacket with a slight utilitarian twist. Simply throw it over a light sweater or knit if you're braving the elements, and you'll be right as rain.

Our Legacy Gray Cotton Flannel Overshirt

Borrowing its looks from classic workwear styles, this gray cotton overshirt comes courtesy of Our Legacy, the Swedish expert in elevating wardrobe staples.

Lemaire Gray Workwear Denim Overshirt

Crafted from lightweight denim, this grey overshirt with fading throughout and patch pockets from Lemaire is luxurious workwear.

Acne Studios Off-White Flannel Button-Up Overshirt

Big, oversized, and puffy. This Acne Studios design is a perfect example of what makes a shirt jacket versatile.

