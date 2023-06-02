Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety
good-vibes-only-main

Summer Vibrations: This Season’s Hottest Accessory

  • Words: Alexandra Pauly

  • Photography: Erica Devin Snyder

  • Styling: Sam Knoll

A good vibrator will get you off. It’ll also get your skin glowing. Vibration, beloved for its ability to induce mind-blowing orgasms, isn’t just for your erogenous zones. A new crop of vibrating tools, designed for the face rather than the genitals, is turning us on to the unexpected beauty benefits of everyone’s favorite sex toy.

Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, explains that vibration can help increase blood flow in the skin, imparting a healthy flush (the same pinkish glow that orgasms also produce). “Over time, improved [blood] circulation could contribute to increased nutrient and oxygen delivery to the skin,” the expert notes. Vibration also aids in the circulation of lymph, a watery fluid that carries infection-fighting white blood cells. While the body houses a lymphatic system that facilitates the flow of lymph, the fluid can occasionally build up, leading to puffiness. Applying vibration to the face can help stimulate lymphatic drainage, moving excess fluid out. “This may have a short-term benefit of de-puffing the face,” Dr. King says.

The cardinal rule of sex also applies to vibrational skincare: Always use lube. “It’s important that the skin is not rubbed aggressively, pulled, and that friction forces are minimal when using devices on your face,” says Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group. So, slather your mug in your favorite slippery face oil and go to town. Skincare never looked this sexy.

As for the Kiki de Montparnasse: The Gold Wand... Want to kick it old school? No vibration here, just a hunk of gold-plated stainless steel. Keep it on your bedside table or in your purse for a midday facial massage.

Bikini top DOS SWIM Vibrator ALOVEGARDEN Earring TOM WOOD Necklace PANCONESI
Highsnobiety / Erica Devin Snyder
Top and pants OUR LEGACY Earring CHRISHABANA Necklace STYLIST’S OWN Ring LELO X DIESEL
Highsnobiety / Erica Devin Snyder
