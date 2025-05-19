These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger

There was a time in not too distant memory when it was almost impossible to choose a nice pair of sandals for summer. It was an era that gave sandals, or even some lightweight low-tops a terrible name and inspired a widespread prejudice against summer footwear altogether.

It’s a black mark that summer shoes are still trying to live down, but recent seasons have seen an explosion in the creativity and effort that goes into the category.

We hit the net to pull together a list of summer shoes that shouldn’t scare you. From New Balance to Birkenstock and everything in between, this is concrete proof that, actually, summer shoes have hit an all-time high.

Browse and shop our favorite pairs of summer shoes below.

Birkenstock Arizona EVA

This is the ultimate anti-trend flex. The Arizona EVA in khaki is featherlight, waterproof, and basically indestructible. Slip these on and suddenly every beer run and dog walk becomes a mini fashion statement. They look best beat to hell, sun-warped and worn-in, because that’s where their charm lives.

A sandal that asks for nothing but gives back all summer long.

Castañer Nando Suede Backless Espadrilles

Castañer Nando Suede Backless Espadrilles $225

The Castañer Nando espadrilles are what happens when the Mediterranean meets the modern city. Backless, understated, and finished in a dusty grey suede, they’re the answer to the "I want to be casual but also elegant" summer dilemma. They give loafers energy with flip-flop ease.

HOKA Bondi SR

In the world of summer footwear, Hoka's Bondi SR in grey doesn’t care about clout, and that’s why it has so much of it. Designed as a slip-resistant work shoe, it’s found its way into normcore and gorpcore rotations for one reason: it’s absurdly comfortable. Chunky in all the right ways, with a monochrome finish that makes it more fashion-forward than it has any right to be.

Manolo Blahnik Chiltern Leather-Trimmed Raffia Sandals

Manolo Blahnik Chiltern Leather-Trimmed Raffia Sandals $675

Don’t let the raffia fool you, these Manolo Chilterns mean business. Sure, they whisper "villa in Ibiza" with their woven upper and luxe brown leather trim, but the craftsmanship screams couture. This is the high-summer flex for the fashion purist.

Birkenstock Kyoto Nubuck Suede

Birkenstock Kyoto Nubuck/Suede Leather - Concrete Gray $171

Another Birkenstock summer shoe option is the Kyoto slides in muted grey nubuck as the quieter kind of option. With their soft suede straps and structured buckle, they feel like they belong in a Muji catalog or a Frank Ocean Instagram story. Minimalist to the bone but never boring, they toe the line between monk-core serenity and streetwear utility.

Coach High Line Sneaker With Sketch Print

COACH High Line Sneaker With Sketch Print $125

The High Line sneaker with sketch print is Coach's streetwear brainchild: edgy, graphic, and oddly sophisticated. The illustrated uppers feel like an artist's notebook got stitched into your shoes. Black-on-black makes it sleek, while the scribbles bring the chaos we love in city style.

HOKA Vibrant Bloom Clifton

HOKA Vibrant Bloom Clifton L $170

HOKA’s Clifton L in Vibrant Bloom Vanilla is the summer shoes equivalent of a crisp, cold lemonade on a scorching day. These are for the runners who also brunch, for walkers who dress with intention.

New Balance Made in USA 992

New Balance Made In USA U992GY Sneaker $235

This is the dad sneaker that started it all. The New Balance 992 in grey is not just footwear, it's a cultural monument. Worn by Steve Jobs and style gods alike, its chunky silhouette and ultra-cushioned sole refuse to go out of style. It's been co-opted by fashion bros, sneakerheads, and tech billionaires for a reason: it just works.

Ferragamo Low-Cut Gancini Outline Sneakers

Salvatore Ferragamo Off-White Low Cut Gancini Outline Sneakers $895

Ferragamo’s Gancini sneakers take the quiet luxury playbook and turn the page with slick precision. Wrapped in creamy off-white leather, they’re minimalist but loaded with heritage-coded details.

Tom Ford Suede Cambridge Sneakers Blue

Tom Ford Blue Suede Cambridge Sneakers $990

Tom Ford doesn’t do average, and the Cambridge sneakers in slate blue suede prove that point with every stitch. These are sneakers for someone who appreciates the finer things but still believes in everyday wear.

Coach Soho Sneaker Mixed Signature

COACH Soho Sneaker In Mixed Signature $145

Coach's Soho sneakers are Gen Z's answer to logomania done right. With the house's iconic signature pattern mashed up in unexpected textures, they look like a remix made for street-style photographers.

HOKA Vibrant Bloom Restore TC

HOKA Vibrant Bloom Restore TC $110

The Restore TC in Alabaster is HOKA's idea of a zen sneaker. Minimalist design meets therapeutic comfort, wrapped in a neutral tone that works with literally everything this summer. It’s the type of shoe you wear when you’re trying not to be noticed, but inevitably are.

Bass Weejuns Fisherman

G.H. Bass & Co. Bass Weejuns Fisherman Leather $285

The Bass Weejuns Fisherman is the best summer shoe for the discerning minimalist. Think classic penny loafer meets vintage T-bar sandal, with a woven vamp that channels Riviera nonchalance and prep-school heritage in equal measure. Crafted from smooth tan leather with a polished finish and buckle-fastened strap, it’s refined but relaxed.

