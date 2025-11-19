Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your North Face Jacket Can Now Match Your North Face Coffee Set

Written by Tom Barker in Style

There’s nothing The North Face can teach Bialetti about coffee that Bialetti doesn’t already know. The century-old Italian company’s Moka Express, a nifty stovetop coffee maker once owned by over 90% of Italian families, invented a new way of making coffee. It’s such an important design object that an older version is held in the permanent collection of New York’s MoMA

The North Face’s Bialetti collaboration wisely doesn’t change the inner workings of this approachable coffee maker. Why would it? This thing was practically made for the campsite. Instead, it adds some cute accessories and gives it a stylish makeover. 

The American outdoor brand has created a “Moka Set” with Bialetti, packing all the essentials for coffee-making on the go into a custom carrying case. 

There’s the main piece of equipment, a Bialetti Moka Express 3-cup coffee maker, along with two miniature stainless steel cups and tiny spoons with the ends shaped like a hand that mirrors Bialetti’s logo. A larger tin with a bag of freshly ground Bialetti coffee is also included, naturally.

Everything is yellow and black, mirroring the colorway of The North Face’s first Expedition Parka, displaying both brands’ logos prominently.

While this is a set designed for explorers in the great outdoors, there’s nothing to suggest The North Face’s Bialetti Moka Express performs better on the side of a mountain than regular Bialetti gear.

Available now for $220 from the brand’s website after launched in Europe earlier this year, The North Face’s travel kit is an undeniably neat little piece of kit. The tiny cups and equally petite spoons are pretty adorable, and everything being in matching colors only adds to the effect. But perhaps the best part?

Your TNF hiking jacket can now match your TNF hiking coffee kit. 

