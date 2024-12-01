Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
INVINCIBLE Went to North Face's Past for Clean Outdoor Gear of the Future

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Baby, it's cold outside, which means The North Face season has finally arrived. Then again, it's really no days off for the label, which releases collaborations and outdoor gear all year long.

And so The North Face's busy schedule continues. Fresh off a Junya Watanabe collaboration, The North Face invites Taiwanese brand INVINCIBLE to do what the brand does best: reimagine classics into something fresh.

INVINCIBLE and The North Face's latest collab, the pair's fifth collection together, includes deconstructed takes based on The North Face's iconic styles.

The collection, dubbed "Icon Modify," features jackets, a long-sleeve waffle top, practical mountain trousers, and a crossbody bag. Pieces have been reworked into new shapes and designs, blending INVINCIBLE's streetwear tastes and The North Face's outdoor charm.

It's safe to say that The North Face enjoys INVINCIBLE's reinterpreted spins after — counts on fingers again — five drops. At one point, the brands invited a third mind into their partnership, teaming up with Shinsuke Nakada, Japanese techwear king and master of incredibly fancy Stan Smith sneakers.

The North Face and INVINCIBLE also released the crazy "Expedition" collection, in which legendary photos of Mount Everest graced the timeless Nuptse and Denali jackets.

For those looking to cop the duo's latest gear, INVINCIBLE and The North Face's "Icon Modify" collaboration will drop on November 30 at INVINCIBLE.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
