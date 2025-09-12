A Gallery-Worthy Nike Sock

Nike and MoMA’s first proper collaboration left us a little shocked. Or, as we prefer to say, a little socked.

Now, the duo is running it up again.

The canvas this time is Nike’s "Everyday Sock," complete with a shock-absorbing sole and quick-drying upper. The Swoosh and MoMA logos ride high on the calf.

The Nike x MoMA socks are stitched with “Just Do It” at the toe and come in a rainbow of hues and gradients.

There are pink, yellow, blue, green, white, and black socks to pick from. It's basically a mood palette for your feet.

Otherwise, they’re just basic Nike socks with MoMA branding.

This is only the second proper Nike x MoMA collab, though the relationship runs deeper. Nike sneakers were part of a 2017 MoMA exhibit, then in 2024 the Design Store sold the Nina Chanel Abney Jordans and, back in 2018, they helped design socks for the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s.

The Museum of Modern Art has always had a thing for side quests. In between showcasing Warhol and Rothko, it has teamed up with Supreme, Uniqlo, LEGO, and now, again, Nike.

MoMA was one of the first institutions to treat industrial design as art. It put Helvetica, iPods, and IKEA furniture on pedestals. Socks feel right at home.

The latest MoMA x Nike Everyday Socks drop October 3 at MoMA Design Store Omotesando, Kyoto, Shinsaibashi, MoMA online with a price of ¥2,200 or around $15.

