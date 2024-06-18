Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Birkenstock’s Wonderfully Luxe Sandals Start the Season off Right (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It may not officially be summer just yet, but the season's spirit is definitely in the air: hot days, warm nights, what feels like limitless fun and bliss, and Birkenstock sandals.

Birks are year-round and everywhere, really (even the trails). But there are a few shoes that feel appropriate for certain seasons. Take the Arizona sandal, for instance. Nothing says summer like freeing the toes while treating your feet to that famously comfy cork bed.

Then again, they're also good for the winter when they come hairy. But for right now, we're talking about the sandal's summer appeal.

Birkenstock's 1774 line declares it to be a forever summer with its latest "Eternal Sunshine" collection, headlined by Birkenstock's imitable summer star, the Arizona. The Milano and Florida shoes are also part of the package, too.

Birkenstock 1774
Captured by photographer Clara Balzary, the Birkenstock 1774 campaign and collection essentially pays homage to Los Angeles, home of the perpetual summer feeling.

With the latest footwear, Birkenstock 1774 draws inspiration from the city's surf scene and interior design while sticking to its premium-focused DNA.

As a result, we're met with some pretty luxe Birks realized with delicious woven raffia and milky jelly-like uppers. The sandals are then painted in shades like citrus orange, lemon yellow, pale pink, and classic black, making them even more stylish and summer-worthy.

For any Birk lovers wondering, Birkenstock 1774's collection will be available on the brand's website starting June 20. But hold tight — there's more.

Birkenstock 1774
1 / 22

A second Eternal Sunshine drop will arrive in August, dropping off not only more Milanos and Arizonas but also a Madrid, Eliscu, and Sylt — each reimagined with tasteful glazed leather and delectable denim finishes.

Deliveries of seriously stylish Birks all season? Sounds like an endless summer to me.

Shop Birkenstock 1774
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
