BMW's First-Ever Couture Car Is a Literal Supermodel

BMW has sped into fashion many times before but its newest car is a proper stylish speedster. Consider the BMW XM Mystique Allure a supermodel — almost literally.

Created in dedication to IRL supermodel Naomi Campbell, who previously partnered with the German automotive giant for the 2023 BMW XM campaign, the BMW XM Mystique Allure is more a couture car than supercar but it's plenty super in its own ways.

Appropriately, BMW's new electric car debuted at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival among plenty other examples of wearable finery.

The throughlines are abundant. BMW's XM Mystique Allure is a one-off, for starters, tying in with the arduous handcraft innate to haute couture. But BMW went even further, incorporating couture codes into the XM Mystique Allure's design.

To whit, the car's shape is defined by exquisite textiles like painted sequins and plush velvet — yes, even the XM Mystique Allure's exterior is covered in handcrafted materials realized in shades of navy and violet, a unique combo that BMW dubbed Ultramarine.

Inside, a sculpted roof and special lighting scheme lends the XM Mystique Allure extra dimension, while a soundtrack commissioned from Hans Zimmer plays on the speakers, demonstrating the aural capabilities of BMW's XM line.

BMW did its homework, sourcing the delicate finery from Swiss fabric company Jakob Schlaepfer, whose clientele epitomizes the upper crust of luxury: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel.

Just goes to show, if you're going to pay tribute to one of the world's great supermodels, you gotta come correct. And the BMW XM Mystique Allure may as well be a case study.