Ed Norton Takes the Wheel For KITH x BMW

KITH’s Jerry Seinfeld-starring Fall 2022 collection had the internet purring with delight when it was revealed early last month, with reports saying that the unveiling led to the highest traffic ever seen on any KITH campaign.

Not bad for someone who’s most notable work happened well over twenty years ago.

Seinfeld became just the latest in a string campaign headliners tapped by KITH to spotlight its collections, a list which includes the likes of Steve Buscemi and MA$E.

Now, fresh off the back of revealing its second collaboration with BMW, KITH is at it again, this time with Golden Globe-winning actor Ed Norton to spotlight the accompanying apparel and accessories collection.

Best known for his roles in films like American History X, Primal Fear, and now basically anything directed by Wes Anderson, Norton is captured clad in co-branded garments, and stood beside two cars that also feature in the collection.

Designed to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of BMW’s first electric concept car and the second the launch of BMW M, two custom takes on the i4 M50 and 1972 1602 Elektro have been created, with the former set to be auctioned at Sotheby’s later this month.

Both the apparel and accessories channel a similar design to the cars with a green and caramel brown palette and, in typical Ronnie Fieg fashion, the collection is made up of no less than 51 pieces.

Spanning from Italian leather and Manteco wool outerwear and double-weave coaches jackets, to various styles of knitwear and heavyweight fleece sweatsuits, KITH for BMW Chapter II is made for a “BMW Lifestyle.”

Accessories too arrive in the form of car-centric items like leather keychains, car plates, and canteens, with lifestyle pieces like umbrellas, sunglasses, and duffle bags completing the collection.

Fieg has undoubtedly taken things up a notch over the past 12 months, both with KITH and his various side projects. And while Seinfeld’s cameo for Fall 2022 might still be grabbing much of the limelight, on the whole, Norton for KITH and BMW cannot be far behind.