KITH's Second BMW Collab Is a Serious Ride, Literally

As far as cars go, I can take them or leave them. If someone were to describe me as a certain type of guy, the “car guy” could not be further from the truth.

In reality, I only learned to drive as a result of years of peer pressure, and the fact I didn’t want to be known as “that thirty-year-old with no license.”

So, why I am so obsessed with the latest KITH x BMW collaboration is beyond me. But I am. Totally obsessed.

2022 marks two significant 50th anniversaries for BMW, the first being the debut of the brand’s first electric concept car, and the second the launch of BMW M.

To celebrate these two milestones, BMW once again tapped Kith founder Ronnie Fieg to redesign two BMW vehicles, one vintage and one modern, the latter of which will be auctioned at Sotheby’s.

Building on their debut 2020 collaboration, the dup present the BMW i4 M50, the first fully electric model that was introduced earlier this year. Realized in “Vitality Green” (a color used exclusively in Kith x BMW collaborations), the car is limited to just seven pieces in total.

As a lover of all things vintage (albeit not usually cars), BMW’s 1972 1602 Elektro takes the plaudits for me.

A one-of-one, it’s a car you’d expect to see 007 cruising around the south of France in, listening to something pretty wholesome.

The auction – which will open online here – will run from October 7 (11AM EST) through to October 14, with a starting bid of $1.

The two cars will be accompanied by a collaborative apparel and accessories collection, also designed by Fieg, which includes no less than 51-pieces, like wool outerwear, double-weave coaches jackets, and various styles of knitwear.

The KITH x BMW collection will receive an early in-store only release exclusively at Kith Paris today, with a global launch October 7 at all Kith stores.

While the world of cars might not be for everyone, surely a Ronnie Fieg-designed BMW is one you might be able to get on board with, right?