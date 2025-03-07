Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Bode's Blacked-Out Nike Nike Sneaker Is So Simple It's Stylish

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Bode's Nike sneaker collaborations have all remained remarkably popular despite (or perhaps due to) their unassuming makes. Good news for Bode x Nike fans, then, because Bode's next Nike Astrograbber shoe collab keeps that streak of simplicity alive.

Bode and Nike's next Astrograbber is, simply, "Black."

Whereas the duo's sneaker collabs, which debuted in 2024 and drew mile-long lines around Bode's New York flagship store upon release, were always quite uncomplicated, the first Bode x Nike shoe of 2025 takes the cake.

Here, Bode has reimagined the already understated Nike Astrograbber, a retro sport sneaker updated for today with breathable mesh and tough rubber, in all-black. From toe to Swoosh, the shoe is entirely tonal, highlighting the innate appeal of the low-top sneaker.

So, if you found the neutral-toned but contrasted colorways of Bode's first Nike shoes a little too loud, a this one's for you.

Bode's new black Nike Astrograbber shoe doesn't have an official release date but there is some expected drop timing that aligns with the opening of Bode's new Paris flagship store.

While the store opens to the public on March 8, the black Bode x Nike Astrograbber shoe is expected to launch on Nike's website in mid-March priced at $160.

That makes some sense because Bode debuted its latest round of Nike sneakers back in February, part of a greater preview for what's to come the rest of the year.

That includes some more vivid colorways of Bode's Nike Astrograbber, mind you.

For instance, a green version of the low-top shoe was seen during the Bode runway presentation held on Super Bowl Sunday, and that one ought to be coming closer to the warmer weather. For now, though, the all-black colorway is unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
    • Sneakers
