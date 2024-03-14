Bode's Nikes Are the Perfect Blend of Streetwear Luxe

After revealing its debut sneaker with Nike earlier this year, Bode, the eponymous label of Emily Adams Bode Aujla, has posted images to Instagram of a second follow up collaboration.
And, guess what? It’s even better than the first.
Returning to Nike’s retro-looking Astro Grabber silhouette, an evolution of a style first designed by Nike’s Bill Bowerman in the early 1970s, Bode presents a cream colored iteration of the shoe that even comes equipped with cute beaded laces.
Building on the still-unreleased colorway revealed back in January, Bode’s newest Nike Astro Grabber bears all the same details as the first black variation.
But instead of a leather upper, Bode's second Nike sneaker boasts a breathable canvas upper atop the Waffle outsole, and comes in a more summer-friendly colorway.
Though Bode’s first Nike reveal arrived as a part of its Fall 2024 campaign, the collaboration is expected to eventually land at Nike and Bode this spring for $160.
In the meantime, I suppose for now it's all about staying patient and perhaps seeing just how many colorways Bode might tease before a sneaker eventual releases (I’m guessing four).