Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Bode's Nikes Are the Perfect Blend of Streetwear Luxe

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 2
Bode

After revealing its debut sneaker with Nike earlier this year, Bode, the eponymous label of Emily Adams Bode Aujla, has posted images to Instagram of a second follow up collaboration.

And, guess what? It’s even better than the first.

Returning to Nike’s retro-looking Astro Grabber silhouette, an evolution of a style first designed by Nike’s Bill Bowerman in the early 1970s, Bode presents a cream colored iteration of the shoe that even comes equipped with cute beaded laces.

Building on the still-unreleased colorway revealed back in January, Bode’s newest Nike Astro Grabber bears all the same details as the first black variation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But instead of a leather upper, Bode's second Nike sneaker boasts a breathable canvas upper atop the Waffle outsole, and comes in a more summer-friendly colorway.

Though Bode’s first Nike reveal arrived as a part of its Fall 2024 campaign, the collaboration is expected to eventually land at Nike and Bode this spring for $160.

In the meantime, I suppose for now it's all about staying patient and perhaps seeing just how many colorways Bode might tease before a sneaker eventual releases (I’m guessing four).

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Our Legacy
Coach Shirt
$375
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente
Doggy Style Keychain
$30
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • jordan wings sneakers 2024
    Nike's $1,000 Jordan Sneakers Are Seriously Luxe
    • Sneakers
  • nike air max day 2024 sneaker
    Nike's 2024 Air Max Day Sneaker Got a LeBron Reveal
    • Sneakers
  • nike flyknit womens sneakers 2024
    Nike's 2024 Flyknit Sneaker Collection Is Textural Heaven
    • Sneakers
  • bode nike collab astro grabber 2024
    Bode x Nike Is Appropriately Retro, Down to the Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • timothee chalamet powerpuff dunks outfit
    Timothée Chalamet Goes Powerpuff Mode...In Powerpuff Dunks
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • pictures of people in nature in stylish clothing
    Why Culture’s Relationship With the Outdoors Is Just Getting Started
    • Style
  • carne-bollente-highsnobiety-collaboration
    Our Exclusive Carne Bollente Collab Sends Greetings From Berlin
    • Style
  • dwyane-wade
    NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade Exhales
    • Culture
  • Above the Clouds x ASICS Collab 2024.
    ASICS' Best Collab of 2023 Is Back For More
    • Sneakers
  • Bode x Nike Astro Grabber 2024 collab.
    Bode's Nikes Are the Perfect Blend of Streetwear Luxe
    • Sneakers
  • Stéphane Ashpool
    France Will Not Be Outdressed at Its Own Olympics
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024