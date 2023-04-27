Sign up to never miss a drop
Matthieu Blazy Turns His Kate Moss Obsession Into a Bottega Veneta Zine

Words By Alexandra Pauly

Matthieu Blazy has outed himself as a Kate Moss stan (honestly, who isnt?). Immortalizing the creative director's longstanding adoration of the '90s supermodel, Bottega Veneta is launching a fanzine in her honor.

"Kate Moss was my first Google search," Blazy said of his obsession with the fashion icon. As a teen, he would search for and print out photos of Moss, a practice that he took very seriously. "If I was doing my 'Kate Moss,' it meant I was in the middle of [collecting] pictures. This hobby became a sort of education."

Naturally, Blazy and Bottega's new zine compiles the designer's hoard of Moss material, amassed over the course of his adolescence. One two-page spread of the publication scans a section of Blazy's childhood binder featuring carefully cut and collaged images of the model, from runway shots to red carpet appearances.

Given Blazy's Moss mania, it's no surprise that he's recruited her for several projects during his tenure as creative director at Bottega Veneta. Last year, Moss walked the label's Spring/Summer 2023 show in a perfectly slouchy pair of leather trompe l'oeil "jeans," a look that quickly went viral on TikTok and Instagram.

Moss then starred in a photoshoot promoting architect Gaetano Pesce's Come Stai? chairs, designed specifically for the set of Bottega's SS23 runway show. She also appeared front and center in the collection's official campaign.

Clearly, Blazy's latest project with the model is a labor of love — and an endearing glimpse into his (very relatable) childhood obsession.

