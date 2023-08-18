Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Next Up on Hailey Bieber's Sneaker Rotation: Nike Air Max 95

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Justin and Hailey Bieber are polar opposites when it comes to fashion. Forget A$AP Rocky and Rhianna’s matching ensembles and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham dressing in tandem, for the Biebers, who often appear in their own little bubble, do things a little differently. Their own way.

Justin lives in oversized hoodies, baggy pants, and backwards caps, usually all from his own brand Drew House. Hailey, on the other hand, serves a much wider variety of looks and brands (some more grandeur than others), and with it also her ever-growing archive of sneakers.

Footwear is undoubtedly where Hailey Bieber finds her A game. Whether we’re chatting loafers, heels, or sneakers, the 26-year-old model-cum-media-personality has shown that she’s more than capable of dressing her feet both appropriately and stylishly.

Her latest pair, which were spotted as the Biebers left a romantic dinner at the infamous Los Angeles hotspot, Giorgio Baldis (of course), came in the form of Nike’s wavy Air Max 95, a new addition to her extensive footwear arsenal.

Paired with barely-there short-shorts, a boxy T-Shirt, and an even boxier leather jacket, Hailey’s AM95s join the likes of New Balance 9060, Salomon XT-4, ASICS GEL-Kayano, and the adidas Samba in gracing the model’s feet of late. A list that makes for impressive reading for any sneaker aficionado.

Sure, Hailey’s footwear choices might not be revolutionary, but they’re certainly effective. She epitomises less-is-more. Where some might opt for opulence with a designer label (Bella Hadid, perhaps?), or flex with some exclusive numbers (Kendall, that's you), Hailey Bieber is keeping things, well, simple. And, as you can see, it's working.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything We Know About Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • nike air force 1

    The Best Nike Air Force 1 for Every Budget

    • Sneakers
  • mm6 castlerock

    Is That a Pair of Cooked Air Max 95s, Margiela?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These Jeans Aren't Dirty, They're Diesel!

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Remember MSCHF's "Medical Boot?" Well, It's a Mule Now

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Daniëlle Cathari Has a Wallabee For Every Day of the Week

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Only Thing More Popular Than Aimé Leon Dore? Café Leon Dore

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    New Balance's 990 Got an Upgrade (But You Have to Look Close to See It)

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Holidaying? We've Got Just The Ticket

    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023