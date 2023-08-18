Next Up on Hailey Bieber's Sneaker Rotation: Nike Air Max 95

Justin and Hailey Bieber are polar opposites when it comes to fashion. Forget A$AP Rocky and Rhianna’s matching ensembles and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham dressing in tandem, for the Biebers, who often appear in their own little bubble, do things a little differently. Their own way.

Justin lives in oversized hoodies, baggy pants, and backwards caps, usually all from his own brand Drew House. Hailey, on the other hand, serves a much wider variety of looks and brands (some more grandeur than others), and with it also her ever-growing archive of sneakers.

Stoianov / BACKGRID

Footwear is undoubtedly where Hailey Bieber finds her A game. Whether we’re chatting loafers, heels, or sneakers, the 26-year-old model-cum-media-personality has shown that she’s more than capable of dressing her feet both appropriately and stylishly.

Her latest pair, which were spotted as the Biebers left a romantic dinner at the infamous Los Angeles hotspot, Giorgio Baldis (of course), came in the form of Nike’s wavy Air Max 95, a new addition to her extensive footwear arsenal.

Paired with barely-there short-shorts, a boxy T-Shirt, and an even boxier leather jacket, Hailey’s AM95s join the likes of New Balance 9060, Salomon XT-4, ASICS GEL-Kayano, and the adidas Samba in gracing the model’s feet of late. A list that makes for impressive reading for any sneaker aficionado.

Sure, Hailey’s footwear choices might not be revolutionary, but they’re certainly effective. She epitomises less-is-more. Where some might opt for opulence with a designer label (Bella Hadid, perhaps?), or flex with some exclusive numbers (Kendall, that's you), Hailey Bieber is keeping things, well, simple. And, as you can see, it's working.