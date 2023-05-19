Sign up to never miss a drop
Hailey Bieber's Shoe Game Is Officially Shox-ing

Morgan Smith

Love it or hate it, Hailey Bieber's got quite the sneaker collection. After contributing to the Samba wave and hopping on the New Balance wagon, her sneaker game has now reached shox value.

While posted outside of a firehouse in London on May 19, Hailey Bieber grabbed some 'fit pics while wearing a beige trench with exaggerated shoulders paired with a white tank, baggy jeans, and a black Miu Miu leather bag.

Okay, sure, it's another typical Hailey Bieber normcore ensemble. However, Hailey's footwear selection was the true treat.

At first glance, it appeared Hailey wore some regular bright Nike Shox, which is already pretty cool given the under-appreciated status of the Nike silhouette (whose set to return this fall season). Plus, we know she enjoys a good Nike underdog (remember: she's an Air Max 95 girl).

However, after further examination (basically, an FBI-level zoom-in), I could tell: these weren't the old Shox my dad wore. Hailey's featured a square toe box and overall slimmer, dress-shoe look — a design most recently seen on Martine Rose's Nike Shox Mule MR4s collab.

Wait, wait. Did Hailey just tease some unreleased Martine Rose Shox?!

It's not farfetched to think the influential personality secured early pairs of a seemingly new colorway of Martine Rose's Nike Shox Mules.

After all, the London-based label revealed that it wasn't quite done shox-ing the fashion world with its hybrid Nikes. Martine Rose debuted a new colorway of the collaborative Shox Mule MR4s during its Fall/Winter 2023 presentation.

The pairs — which Kendrick Lamar gave a more than pleasant Grammys debut — emerged with an ombré design of sky blue and deep purple blends, wrapping that familiar Martine Rose spins on Nike's arguably most unique model.

It's worth pointing out that Hailey's also plays on the gradient concept — showcased with the other collaborative Shox Mules – except with orange and neon yellow moments.

But let me be clear: I'm merely speculating here. It's unknown whether Hailey's shoes are a soon-come second colorway or perhaps customs for just for her.

Nonetheless, I wouldn't be shox'd if Hailey's pairs make the cut for Martine Rose's forthcoming Nike Shox Mule MR4 drop. We shall see.

