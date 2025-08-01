Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Insanely Textural adidas Japan Sneaker Is Seriously Fire

Written by Morgan Smith

If there's one thing you can count on from Brain Dead, it's great adidas sneaker collaborations. Ever since the bowling shoe team-up, it's been nothing but clever hits from the two minds. Time for another.

Brain Dead's next adidas collab involves the Japan Lo, one of adidas' many trendy, archival, low-top, low-soled sneakers.

Like with its other spins, Brain Dead takes this ordinary adidas model and makes it anything but, designing the shoe with fuzzy suede "flames" and loads of other textural details.

The overlays on the heel and toe consist of suede layered over creamy leather, all cut out in the shape of fiery flames. At the same time, Brain Dead's adidas Japan also offers up a buttery tongue and Three Stripes, as well as hairy suede shoelaces like those seen on its other adidas collabs.

The collaborative Japan sneakers were revealed during a Paris Fashion Week showroom in May, alongside several other (supposedly) pending adidas shoes.

Brain Dead's adidas Japan is first up, though, offered in a blue and brown/yellow colorway. The newest collab is scheduled to drop on Footdistrict's website on August 28 for €140 (approximately $162).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
