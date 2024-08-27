Brain Dead's Hairy adidas Stan Smiths Are Beautiful Chaos

Brain Dead and adidas become super close friends earlier, and wasted no time in whipping up some of the craziest sneaker collaborations like bowling shoes (no joke) and boneless court shoes (also no joke).

The fashion label is back with another batch of adidas Stan Smiths, which are as supple and beautifully chaotic as the last round.

Under Brain Dead's touch, the flat retro sneakers embrace super creamy uppers, finished with minimalist stitching and a Brain Dead logo drilled into the sidewall.

The latest Stan Smiths receive fresh coats of pale pink and navy blue paint, producing super smooth picks for Brain Dead fans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Regarding the rest of the shoe, Brain Dead's Stan Smith revives its familiar hairy details, including those fuzzy co-branded heel tabs and shoelaces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

After dropping off its long-awaited bowling shoes, Brain Dead delivered its first round of impressively flexible Stan Smiths back in July. At the time, the collaborative adidas shoe came in white/green and a Sound and Fury all-black colorway.

The latest pink and blue Stan Smiths are expected to land in September, supplying the Brain Dead club with appropriately fuzzy feet heat for the cooler seasons.

It's worth pointing out that Brain Dead will host a pop-up in NYC starting September 5. If I had to make an educated guess, I'd bet that those Stan Smiths will be there.