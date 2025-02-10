adidas' NASA-Backed Tennis Shoe Returns as a Beautifully Textural Brain Dead Sneaker

Brain Dead and adidas are busy making great sneakers. Within the same week of adding Dover Street Market to the bowling shoe group chat, the brand's next textured adidas shoe quietly surfaced.

Brain Dead's forthcoming adidas collaboration sees the label revive the Forest Hills model, a 1970s tennis shoe named after the U.S. Open location in Queens. The Forest Hills sneaker isn't the average tennis shoe, either. The model was once adidas' lightest tennis shoe ever and featured a premium NASA-backed footbed for advanced comfort — more like out-this-world cushioning.

On the outside, the Forest Hills sneaker looks like a classic adidas court shoe, complete with a flat sole, semi-slender look, and low profile. Three Stripes, too, of course.

It now has a new textural design, thanks to Brain Dead. No, really...thank you, Brain Dead.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The label designs another adidas stunner, this time with full-on hairy uppers with colored tips. Brain Dead's Stan Smiths might've gone a little wild with a hint of shaggy fur. But the brand unleashed the beast entirely with its Forest Hills shoes (a good thing, by the way).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Brain Dead's adidas shoe rounds out with some nice leather moments, seen on the heel tab, stripes, and lining. These details are paired with a pleasing pebbled tongue, like those seen on the Gazelle Indoor sneakers. But this is a Forest Hills shoe cooked up by Brain Dead.

It's been a while since we last saw the adidas Forest Hills (its last reissue was around 2018). But thankfully, the tennis shoe is coming back, Brain Dead style.

Brain Dead's adidas Forest Hills sneaker collab is expected to drop in four colorways, one of which will feature normal suede uppers. The brand hasn't yet mentioned a release date for the new shoes, but hopefully we'll get more details soon.