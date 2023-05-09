Brain Freeze, Courtesy of Brain Dead's Ice Cube Tray

Finally, summertime is in sight. Beach days, pool parties, and sunny days are just around the corner, and we can’t hide our excitement. Brands have been warming up their engines with drops for this summer already. We have Axel Arigato’s Grinder for warm summer evenings, Loro Piana’s Frisbee for a bougie beach match, and now, we have Brain Dead’s Ice Cube Tray for cooling down.

Famed for its disruptive aesthetic and psychedelic graphics, Brain Dead has extended its craftsmanship to home goods. If you take a peek at its homeware collection, some pieces like its Glass Clock are made to bring some personality to your living room. But dig a little deeper into its creative universe, and you’ll find gems like this Brain Dead Ice Cube Tray to build your summer starter pack.

This ice cube tray is entirely made of silicone. The cubes are shaped into the brand’s side profile signature logo, and its brand text is displayed at the bottom. It features four medium-sized cube trays to splash in your cocktails, and one large to maintain your beach cooler’s temperature.

It can often feel like playful objects like this ice cube tray are a stretch for brands — a quick attempt at virality. But in Brain Dead's case, this ice tray effortlessly slots into the label’s graphic-led approach.

Shop the Brain Dead Ice Cube Tray below.

Dead Freeze Ice Tray $58 Brain Dead Buy at Slam Jam

