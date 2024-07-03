Just days after sharing their splendid bowling shoes with the world, Brain Dead and adidas unveil their second shoe together: an "unstructured" Stan Smith collaboration.

Leaning into that "unstructured" essence, the timeless adidas silhouette looks a tad different under Brain Dead's touch (in a good way, of course).

Brain Dead's Stan Smiths boast an incredibly creamy upper made of cow leather, free of lines and punctured with Braid Dead's logo.

In other words, the label made beautifully boneless Stan Smiths (basically, the adidas Stan Smith Decon).

Fashion house Balenciaga explored a similar unlined approach with its pre-beat-up Stan Smith sneakers.

Brain Dead's sneakers don't come with an excessively worn-in look, though. Instead, the brand's Stan Smith follows a crisp white and green scheme, one of the model's most famous colorways.

Furthermore, Brain Dead's Stan Smith sneakers receive unique heels realized with fuzzy grass-like textures (Homer Simpson, is that you?). Hairy shoelaces join the fluffy heel tabs, adding tasteful textural elements to the line-free sneaker.

Brain Dead reveals that its adidas shoes are a homage to the former tennis player and Wimbledon champ Stan Smith who adidas got the name for its famous line of shoes.

Brain Dead will drop its "unstructured" Stan Smith sneakers in-store at Dover Street Market London on July 6. There will also be another launch at Brain Dead and adidas' tennis event on July 7, naturally.

Brain Dead and adidas' festivities will go down smack dab in the middle of Wimbledon, which is underway till July 14.

I see what you did there, Brain Dead.