From Vans to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old outdoor sneakers (with a twist).

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike x Supreme Clogposite

Release Date: September 5

Editor's Notes: Nike's futuristic '00s clog has gotten even wilder thanks to Supreme. The American streetwear giant provides the backless Foamposite with a motorsport-inspired paint job.

PUMA x Aries Mostro AC

PUMA x Aries Mostro AC $175 Buy at Highsnobiety

Release Date: September 5

Editor's Notes: For Aries' first collaboration with PUMA, the London-based label turned its spiky-soled Mostro model extra techy with a reimagined upper and toggle laces.

adidas x Brain Dead Stan Smith

adidas x Brain Dead Stan Smith $175 Buy at sivasdescalzo

Release Date: September 7

Editor's Notes: Without going to the experimental lengths of their bowling shoe collaboration from earlier this year, adidas and Brain Dead have cooked up an enticing pair of sneakers.

These Stan Smiths come with fuzzy textured details and Brain Dead's signature logo replacing adidas' inimitable three stripes.

Keen x Highsnobiety "Uptown" Jasper

Keen x Highsnobiety Uptown Jasper $145 Buy at Highsnobiety

Release Date: September 5

Editor's Notes: As part of Not In New York, Highsnobiety's multi-faceted festival of culture centered around the Big Apple, we've reimagined Keen's Jasper sneaker to look like it's from uptown New York. But don't worry if you're more of a downtown typa person, there's also a pair of limited-edition Keen Jaspers for you.

Vans OTW Old Skool Reissue 36

Vans OTW Old Skool Reissue 36 $130 Buy at undefeated

Release Date: Out now

Editor's Notes: Vans OTW, the American footwear label's more experimental line, has turned its classic Old Skool Skool into a piece of jewelry for your feet. And there are more bejeweled skate shoes where these came from.

ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov Novalis Gel-Styrax Mule

ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov Novalis Gel-Styrax Mule $250 Buy at Kiko Kostadinov

Release Date: September 7

Editor's Notes: After months of teasing, Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS' wild sneaker mules are finally arriving. The Novalis Gel-Styrax Mule is part of ASICS Novalis, a more high-end line by ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov.

