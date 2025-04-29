And This, Folks, Is How You Make the Perfect Dress Watch

One of the oldest to ever do it, Breguet is celebrating its 250th birthday with the release of the Classique Souscription 2025. It is not a radical redesign but more like a remix of the brand’s greatest hits — still luxuriously clean on the wrist, still unmistakably Breguet.

For the uninitiated, Breguet is basically the blueprint. Long before tourbillons became WatchTok content and enamel dials were collector catnip, Abraham-Louis Breguet was inventing them back in 1775. Part engineer, part artist, part branding genius, Breguet shaped modern watchmaking before most of the industry even existed.

Think guilloché dials, fluted case bands, and ornate minimalism, all hiding top-tier complications beneath deceptively simple designs. If you have ever Googled "classic watch," Breguet probably popped up.

The new Classique Souscription 2025 pulls inspiration from Breguet’s 1796 Souscription pocket watch but modernizes it where it matters.

The case measures 40mm across and is crafted from Breguet Gold, a proprietary blend of silver, copper, and palladium providing the gold a softer, more understated glow. It makes the watch less flashy than yellow gold with a tint closer to pink. And the $48,500 price tag is reflective of the precious upgrade.

The standout detail is a single-hand display sweeping across a crisp white grand feu enamel dial. No clutter, no distractions, just pure, considered elegance.

We’re flooded with watches today that chase red-carpet dress status but get bogged down with complications and extras. Look, I love a little beautiful chaos and maximalist watchmaking when it’s done right, but honestly, sometimes just making a good, clean watch feels like just as bold of a statement as dropping a blinged-out Richard Mille.

From a purist’s standpoint, the Classique Souscription 2025 is as close to perfect as it gets when it comes to the category of dress watches. Slim enough to disappear under a cuff, crafted from precious metal, and finished to the highest standards, it nails the kind of minimalist refinement that would make any Jil Sander devotee proud. The Classique Souscription 2025 is simply a great watch.