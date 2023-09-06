Burberry's Creeper Shoes Are Basically Furry Wallabees

You may well mistakenly be under the impression that you’ve met Burberry’s new Shearling Creeper Shoes before. But you haven’t, believe me.

Sure, the moccasin-style upper, the chunky midsole, and the branded fob dangling from the laces may well ring a few bells — Clarks Originals Wallabee anyone?! — but Burberry's furry Creeper Shoe is a brand new release for Fall/Winter 2023.

Admittedly, you may well have spied the furry Wallabee-like style during Daniel Lee’s debut show at Paris Fashion Week in January, but this is the first time we’ve been able to witness the silhouette up close in all its glory.

Arriving in two refreshing colorways — “Manilla” (yellow) and “Haze” (pink) — the Shearling Creeper Shoes are a real thing of beauty and, if it weren’t for the Burberry branding on the fob, the $1,750 price tag, and the Honey Monster-like fur, you’d be forgiven for thinking that they were straight from the Clarks conveyor belt.

But hey, imitation is the best form of flattery, right? And, as everyone is likely well aware, the Clarks Wallabee is a bonafide legend in the world of footwear so it’s no wonder luxury labels like Burberry are generating their own iterations.

While Burberry’s Shearling Creepers are by far their most eye-catching silhouette of FW23, they aren’t arriving alone.

Alongside these furry little numbers you’ll find suede variations of the Creeper and even studded takes. But, beneath each shoe’s decoration, be it fur, stud, or plain old suede, they're still basically just a Wallabee at their core.