A Century-Old Adventure Brand Got the Chunky-Luxe Merrell Shoe It Deserves

Belstaff teamed up with Merrell 1TRL for a trek shoe in in the midst of celebrating a century of being one of Britain’s premiere luxury outdoor brands. The result? A gorgeous hiking sneaker that lives up to the traditional, aesthetic codes of Belstaff and makes Merrell's hard-wearing sneakers look better than ever.

Merrell's Ontario Speed Sneaker has been remixed by Belstaff in sumptuous two colorways: “Mineral/Aloe” a blue-grey suede over a light brown sole, and “Cloud/Shell,” an eggshell-white upper atop a cream-colored sole.

The earthy tones feel both Belstaff and Merrell, though the rich suede leans Belstaff while the shoes' outdoorsy tech is reflective of what makes Merrell boots the go-to shoe for adventurous types.

Beneath the Belstaff x Merrell shoes' tall madguard, which wraps the luxe uppers for protection, sits lightweight FloatEco foam to make them comfortable for all-day wear and a Vibram outsole for all-terrain grip.

The shoes' mesh lining and metal enclosures that secure the laces give them a boot-like sturdy touch, too.

And, of course, both rubber and printed Belstaff and Merrell logos reiterate the trail sneakers' collaborative nature.

The silhouette of the Ontario SP shoe, a classic Merrell 1TRL design, is similar to the Merrell Moab boot but the Belstaff-approved design is a little sleeker despite its rounded toe, which can usually make a boot all the clunkier.

Merrell knows its way around a streamlined runner, though, as it's demonstrated with its evolving (and admirably stylish) Agility Peak sneaker line.

However, considering Belstff's origins as a motorcycle brand — its claim to fame is as the first company to apply protective wax coating to breathable cotton jackets worn by speedsters — it's fitting that it partnered on a Merrell shoe that's as rugged as it is stylish.