Burberry's New Box Sneakers Are What We Will Be Wearing This Spring

Daniel Lee's obsession with Burberry's Equestrian Knight design has quickly become our obsession. The creative director's forward path toward returning Burberry to "peak Britishness" has given us a whirlwind of sleek, tailored grails, revamped timeless prints, and statement footwear. One of the best things to come from Lee's bold new vision are the highly covetable Box Sneakers.

Though I still want to get my hands on Stormzy's Met Gala Burberry shoes, these new Burberry sneakers may, in fact, be the must-have shoe of the Spring 2024 season.

The brand-new Burberry footwear is beautifully minimalistic, with all iterations of the sneakers proudly sporting its streamlined but slightly wide body.

Yet, you'll find some barbed wire hardware on the upper of the sneaker attached to the laces of each shoe, while the outer sole dawns archive Burberry lettering in a bold shade of the brand's "Knight Blue." Depending on what version of the Box Sneakers you get your hands on, some come Burberry's Equestrian Knight Design across the upper.

The sneaker pulls from the world of tennis footwear and skate sneakers to inform its design, with just a bit of British punk and streetwear to tie it all together.

It's the type of sneaker you can dress down or up, depending on the needs of the occasion. Regardless of what you choose, the Box Sneakers can easily shoulder your favorite daily fits. You can find the full Burberry Box Sneakers collection here.

Shop the brand-new Burberry Box Sneakers below.

Burberry Check Knit Box Sneakers - Primrose

Daniel Lee's Spring 2024 gave us one of our favorite new prints from the British brand, and it appeared on our new favorite spring sneakers. The upper comes equipped with Italian-made stretch nylon knitted with a forest green and canary yellow check pattern. These feel like an expensive summer holiday out in the British countryside. You may not be wearing these hunting or camping, but they look and feel fantastic while you are enjoying fine wine, good food, and engaging company.

Burberry Check Knit Box Sneakers - Cameo

If the Box sneakers above are what you'd wear during a UK countryside excursion, these are the sneakers that I would pack while venturing out to Malta for the summer. The "Cameo" colorway meshes that knitted pattern with pink and yellow, creating an impressively understated pastel sneaker that I feel would sit beautifully under any linen wide legs pants while exploring Valleta's bustling nightlife.

Burberry Leather Box Sneakers - Dafadil

You should have at least one bold and bright monochromatic sneaker for when you want to break things up in your outfit. These are more than up for the task. Coming in a "Dafadil" yellow, the upper this time is made from luxuriously soft calf leather and sports the illustrious and, fan favorite, Equestrian Knight Design embossed on its upper.

Burberry Leather Box Sneakers - White

White sneakers are some of the most versatile pairs of sneakers you can own — so much so you can pull them off with a suit when done right. Throw these under a slightly oversized double-breasted linen suit while you are yachting around this summer. You'll have no complaints.

Burberry Check Knit Box Sneakers - Salt

Another cool and crisp must-have check pattern from Burberry. At this point, the check knit print will work its way into the sneaker meta, becoming a mainstay on our timelines, with the Salt colorway on its way to becoming a guaranteed favorite.

Shop all of the Burberry Box sneakers here.

