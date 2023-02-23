Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Daniel Lee's Burberry Isn't Classic — It's Cutting-Edge

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

New chief creative officer Daniel Lee is singlehandedly steering the good ship Burberry in his own direction. Fall/Winter 2023, Lee's debut Burberry collection, isn't for the faint of heart or brand traditionalists but it is indicative of the British luxury brand's bold new future, for better or worse.

Anyone who saw Lee's debut Burberry campaign — complete with throwback logo — and expected that his FW23 collection would comprise tasteful trenches and sophisticated suiting must have been gobsmacked when they instead witnessed Daniel Lee do Daniel Lee things.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Daniel Lee gave Burberry a shot of JWA-style whimsy and Bottega-esque modernity, a combo that sounds delightful on paper but proved a bitter pill for casual observers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lee's Burberry debut includes blanket-stitched coats, enormous faux fur hats, painting-printed shirts, green leather sets, 3D plant applique, and shearling slides, much of which was rendered in Lee's eye-popping take on Burberry plaid (XL patterns, occasionally in blue).

It's all strikingly contemporary, with motifs borrowed from Burberry's Great British heritage (kaftan shirts printed with ducks or English roses, Scottish argyle, tailored slacks, rubber wellies) and subsequently rendered borderline unrecognizable through contemporary, form-obscuring cuts.

Some objectively handsome pieces are obscured by the maximalist styling, presumably by intent. But those who don't merely take Burberry Fall/Winter 2023 at face value will be rewarded with handsome items like anorak-cum-trench-coats and faux shearling-trimmed flight jackets.

Anyone who peers closer will also perceive the collection's clear sense of dry (and very British) humor. It recalled Lee's London Fashion Week peer JW Anderson, who sent trash bags and penis drawings down the runway the day prior.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Surely, Daniel Lee's crocheted duck caps and "CHANGE IS INEVITABLE" T-shirts remind detractors that it's all just clothes and shouldn't be taken too seriously, right?

Or not: reactions to Lee's Burberry FW23 collection channeled borderline outrage across social media.

Lee's collection has its fans — frankly, I appreciate that the line's wilder moments are akin to an amped up iteration of Christopher Bailey's Burberry Prorsum (Bailey attended Lee's Burberry debut and reportedly applauded with gusto) — but it's also got plenty of people up in arms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

"This runway was an absolute disaster," one commenter moaned on Burberry's Instagram. "Elegance is dead," sobbed another.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

On Highsnobiety's IG post, which was pretty optimistic about Lee's line, comments accused writer Tayler Willson of being a paid Burberry shill, as if someone couldn't simply enjoy a collection without being compensated to say so (that being said, if anyone at Burberry is willing to pay for positive press, HMU! [editor's note: this is obviously a joke]).

Perhaps the reaction is derived from lingering wariness surrounding previous creative director Riccardo Tisci's Burberry line, which now looks positively pedestrian in comparison to Lee's work.

Thing is, I genuinely do like Daniel Lee's Burberry debut. It's a little messy, with more ideas than curation, but plenty fun.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Evocative stylistic codes have bled over to Burberry from Lee's work at Bottega Veneta, like the all-over-patterned sweaters, boilersuit-inspired layers, quarter-zip pullovers, baggy pants, and chunky statement shoes, but the styling is even more indulgently aggro than Lee's end-era BV looks (XXXL feathers, anyone?).

And we all loved Lee's Bottega, so much so that #NewBottega became the it-hashtag of 2019.

Why is Burberry so different?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Certainly, the kitchen sink styling isn't for anyone craving tradition and there's an even serving of wildly inventive statement pieces and more approachable staples that'll keep consumers on their toes.

One consistent complaint that observers levied at Lee's Burberry debut: "Bring back the classics!" If anything, Lee seems hellbent on providing literally anything but the classics.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And why not? There are plenty of safe, minimalist brands out there. Does Burberry really need to go back to basics to remain relevant?

Daniel Lee's about to find out.

Sold Out
HighsnobietyLight Alpaca Sweater Vest Light Blue/Brown
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
ASICSGEL-VENTURE 6 Beige
$115.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
HighsnobietyHeavy Fleece Pant
$130
Buy at Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • Nike SB Isn’t the Villain. It’s One of Skateboarding’s Unsung Heroes.
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
What To Read Next
  • Central Cee Will Only Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Part Timepiece, Part Disco Ball: A Watch Drowning in Glam
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now