Trench Coats and Fall Were Made for Each Other

With roots in military design, trench coats, especially used during the fall season, are a fine example of the longevity of considered design. While a lot has changed in the world of the trench over the years, from material possibilities to technical additions like detachable down liner layers, the basic design has remained near enough unchanged for over a century. And there's a reason for it.

At its core, the trench coat is a highly functional top layer that protects against all conditions with a minimum of fuss, and that’s why, all this time later, it remains one of the go-to coats during fall. As summer takes a step back, it’s time to shuffle your outerwear options in favor of more substantial layers like the trench coat, or a water proof jacket, or cardigan.

Trench coats are the perfect choice thanks to a lightweight cotton construction as well as details like storm flaps, tightening cuffs, and a silhouette that drops below the thigh. With plenty of options ranging in prices, materials and production, our selection of the best trench coats for men looks to prove the versatility of the style which deserves to see you through the transitional months.

Shop our favorite trench coats for fall below.

NEIGHBORHOOD Balcollar Coat

Neighborhood's 'Balcollar' coat is a sleek and minimal option for this fall. Made in Japan from hard-wearing twill, it has a streamlining concealed placket, adjustable cuffs and a signature logo appliqué along the hem. My favorite aspect to highlight though is how the loose fit allows layers underneath such as nice oversized shirt, or fall knitwear.

Burberry Camden Heritage Trench Coat

Burberry Long Camden Heritage Car Coat $2150 Buy at Burberry

Burberry's iconic Camden Heritage Coat is exactly the luxury investment that will last you a lifetime, that will not lose anything in quality and that will be a guaranteed fashion statement for years and years to come.

Song For The Mute Trench Coat

Song for the Mute Padded Trench Coat $690 Buy at ssense

Australian menswear label Song for the Mute created a black trench coat with a clean-cut style that balance technical expertise and understated style perfectly. Fully waterproof and suited to every occasion, this is the does-everything coat.

Thug Club Bio Soldier Denim Trench Coat Camo

THUG CLUB Bio Soldier Denim Trench Coat Camo $1619 Buy at Slam Jam

One of South Korea's finest, founded in 2018 by Yeong Min Cho, THUG CLUB has a distinctive, subversive streetwear aesthetic that fuses hip-hop culture with Americana motorcycle influences. This 100% cotton trench coat is the perfect example of it.

K-Way Jarno Trench Coat

Entering a more technical world of fashion is British outerwear brand K-Way. The label designs stylish, lightweight, breathable raincoats that can be easily packed and kept on hand in case of surprise storms.

Han Kjobenhavn Oversized Coated Trench Coat

Han Kjobenhavn Oversized Coated Trench Coat $795 Buy at ssense

Han Kjobenhavn is a Danish brand that strongly makes the case for having the most beautful fall trench coat in this list. Cut to a slightly oversized silhouette, this coated plain-woven cotton- and polyester-blend trench coat also has a slight fading throughout and logo-woven satin lining. Perfect to blend into the colors of fall and to protect you from the rain.

Coperni Hybrid Trench Coat

Coperni 'Hybrid' beige cotton trench coat with double-breasted design, classic collar, button closure, two side pockets, black leather logo strap detail on the sleeves, central back vent, straight hem. This beige is virtually trend-proof at this point, and Coperni knows it.

JiyongKim Navy Sun-Dyed Trench Coat

Kim, a graduate of Central Saint Martins, founded JiyongKim as a response to the fashion industry's wasteful practices, using clothing to spotlight urgent environmental concerns. The Navy Trench Coat offers dynamic patterns through months of exposure to natural elements like sunlight, rain, and wind.

This process creates the brand’s signature sun-faded effect, offering an eco-friendly dyeing method that avoids chemical use and conserves water. On top of that, the slightly oversized silhouette is irresistible and makes the perfect statement piece to any fall wardrobe.

