Daniel Lee's First Burberry Show Isn't Too Far Away

When Daniel Lee was announced as Burberry’s new Chief Creative Officer earlier this year, it was hardly a surprise.

Following months of rumors that former CCO Riccardo Tisci would be stepping down from the role he first took back in 2018, ex-Bottega Veneta Creative Director Lee was almost immediately slated to be taking the reins.

Alas, following Burberry's SS23 show at London Fashion Week earlier this year, Tisci departed and Lee swiftly came in.

Now almost two months into his tenure, Burberry has officially confirmed the date of Lee’s debut runway show — and we don’t have too long to wait.

Set to be a part of London Fashion Week, Lee’s first outing as Burberry CCO is slated for February 20, 2023, following a “Burberry Classics” preview campaign release a few weeks before.

Lee — who is the first British designer to take the lead at Burberry since Christopher Bailey — is expected to recontextualize the house as it heads into a new era, and bring a younger British perspective to the label.

“As a kid growing up, Burberry is a brand that everybody in the country knows. It’s really a symbol of the British,” he said in a recent interview.

“I’m from Bradford, Yorkshire, very close to Castleford, where the trench coats are manufactured, and to Keighley, where the gabardine is made. So it’s very close to my homeland,” he added.

How exactly Lee plans to implement his “Britishness” into his Burberry collections, of course, remains to be seen, but luckily we don’t have to wait long to find out.