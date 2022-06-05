Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Virgil Abloh’s Canary Yellow Cell Alpha Speaker Is “For Listening”

Written by Morgan Smith in Art & Design
Canary Yellow
1 / 2

Syng's Cell Alpha easily doubles as a cool, futuristic art piece, but it's also there for your listening pleasures (after all, it's indeed a speaker). Leave it to Virgil Abloh's Canary Yellow to clarify the latter message with its own limited edition version of the game-changing speaker.

Canary Yellow teamed up with the Christopher Stringer-founded Syng company to launch an exclusive spin on the brand's iconic Cell Alpha speaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The first-of-its-kind audio device receives the definitive stylistic Virgil Abloh treatment, where a quoted "For Listening" message and Canary Yellow's candle logo dresses the speaker's black stand in a contrasting yellow print.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Aside from those slight design touches, Canary Yellow preserves the Cell Alpha's greatness as the world's first Triphonic speaker equipped with Super Spatial Sound and a never-before-seen ultramodern look.

I can vouch for the Cell Alpha's impeccable listening capabilities, which is responsible for occupying Highsnobiety's entire editorial office with smooth jazz on Fridays.

Seriously, whether it's across the room or right next to you, the speaker evenly and clearly distributes your rich musical vibes throughout the space, truly placing listeners "at the center of your favorite music and entertainment experience," as Canary Yellow puts it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Canary Yellow's Edition Cell Alpha with Table Stand is currently available on Canary Yellow's webstore with a price tag of $2,399 (a steal considering the Cell Alpha's now has the Abloh flair for the speaker's usual price).

If you're looking to make the investment for the exclusive speaker: just know: only 24 units are up for grabs. So, you may want to secure yours while you can.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
And WanderPertex Wind Jacket Black
$360.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Snow PeakField Barista Coffee Drip Silver
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This "Bruce Lee" adidas Sneaker Makes Perfect Sense
  • Butter Yellow Is Not a Trend
  • Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
  • Boosted By Impressively Cool Partners, On Quietly Became a Sneaker Collab Power Player
  • NIGO & Nike's Hair-tastic Air Force Sneaker Collab Gets Better
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now