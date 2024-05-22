BRB, Off-White's Luxurious New Sneaker Is Radically Retro (EXCLUSIVE)

There's a new Off-White™ sneaker in town, folks.

A successor to the longtime favorite OUT OF OFFICE shoe, Off-White™ issues a warm welcome to the "BE RIGHT BACK" sneaker. It also goes by just "BRB."

With dadcore runners ruling the sneaker game, Off-White™'s own effort — the BRB, of course — quickly captured the attention of sneakerheads during its Fall/Winter 2024 debut (those Baller shoes, too...but we're talking about the BRB right now).

Indeed, Off-White™'s BRB sneaker offers up a classic techy build reminiscent of the late 90s and early 2000s running shoes — with some signature Off-White touches, of course.

The sneaker really leans into that running shoe inspo, presenting a summer-ready mesh and rubbery leather entanglement on the upper, which is often seen on running shoes. Although, you may want to run super slow in the label's pairs, just so you don't ruin your luxury sneakers.

Leather brand zip-ties reminds off us the label's presence, even dangle near other Off-White sign-offs. Particularly, I'm talking about the famed arrow motif striking the sneaker's sidewalls (times three).

I'll see your one Off-White™ arrow, OUT OF OFFICE. And the BRB will raise you two more.

Even with such a detailed top portion, Off-White™'s BRB rests upon an equally substantial bottom. Although not as beefy as the super chunked-up Glove sneakers, the latest model rounds off with a generously stocky sole, interestingly finished with cleated bottoms (reminds me of Off-White's Nikes).

We've seen the Off-White™ BRB sneakers in a few colorways, including classic black-and-white and one sparkly crystal-bathed iteration. But there's more where that came from.

Off-White™ plans to unleash the BRB sneaker in 11 colorways this September. Oh, and four additional limited-edition schemes will launch in New York, Miami, Milan, and Paris (basically, a unique colorway for each city).

New York will be first up on May 22 with the launch of its Off-White™ BRB sneaker. The shoe will be up for grabs at Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV) and on Off-White's website. Expect the other city drops to occur in the weeks to come.

Off-White™ is branding its city tour as a "RETREAT," where guests will not only be able to cop the new BRB sneakers but engage in a series of wellness-based activities. Well, Off-White™'s idea of wellness.

It's all part of Off-White™'s "BE WELL" concept, which centers around doing what is "fundamentally right for you," per the label. That could mean a yoga session or even a night of pure fun with your friends. It's whatever makes you feel good.

In the press release, Off-White™ reveals that the BRB sneaker was designed to "tap into your true potential, whatever that means to you."

"...a shoe that invites you to tune out the noise and lean into life's 'grey areas,' the prosaic moments that take you from where you've been to where you're going, from who you've been to who you'll become." Well said for a luxury dad shoe.