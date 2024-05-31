Jacquemus' History-Making Nike Sneakers Are Well-Rounded (Square Too)

Jacquemus and Nike are back at it, serving up a new Nike shoe collaboration for the summer season. After conducting woven business with the Nike Air Force 1 — excuse me, the JF1 — the pair returns with a collaborative Nike Air Max 1 '86 sneaker.

Ahead of today's big reveal, Jacquemus teased a bright red Nike Air Max 1 sneaker featuring the usual shiny, tiny Swooshes and a stacked sole pumped with square Nike Air (more on this later).

Jacquemus' latest Nike reveal proved some old rumors to be indeed true. In late 2023, whispers spoke of the Parisian label taking on the iconic Nike Air Max 1 sneaker, followed up with leaks of said shoe in the new year.

At the top of 2024, Jacquemus' Nike Air Max sneakers magically appeared in two nice colorways: silver/navy and a classic white spin (both will drop alongside the red pair soon on Jacquemus' website).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As we've seen with Jacquemus' previous Nikes, the brand reimagines the iconic Nike sneaker with some luxury-level details and unexpected touches.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The most surprising change is in the Air Max 1's sole. For the collaboration, Jacquemus squares out the famously bublous visible Air unit for the first time in the shoe's history, resulting in more of Big Round sole versus a Big Bubble base.

Another noteworthy feature is the absence of the famed big Swoosh stamped on the sidewalls. As we've seen with the brand's other Nikes, Jacquemus has again shrunk the unmistakable check to suit its tiny branding tastes.

No delicious intertwining this go-around. But the Jacquemus x Nike sneaker boasts breathable moments and standard leathery goodness for its upper, stamped with subtle Nike and Jacquemus logos.

Finally, the collaborative Air Max 1 sneaker is complete with luxurious quilted linings, readying the foot for a first-class, comfy ride.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When you hear the name Jacquemus, one's mind can't help but go to the label's outstandingly clever marketing, where life-sized bags roll through the streets or branded sailboats line the tropical crystal blue waters. The label's aesthetically pleasing promotions naturally shine in its excellent Nike collabs, too.

Jacquemus' Nike clothes and sneakers often speak for themselves, but the visuals are a plus. Jacquemus x Nike has enlisted famous icons like musician Jorja Smith and track star Sha'Carri Richardson for its Nike campaigns in between deliciously citrus and ice-cold captures.

With its Air Max 1 sneaker, Jacquemus and Nike only further satisfies with crisp apple red backdrops and vintage bicycles — simple but effective visuals that allow their new shoe to shine. Literally. You see that gleam on the Air Maxes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

According to the brand, Jacquemus and Nike's Air Max 1 '86 sneaker will launch in three colorways "soon." It's worth pointing out that Jacquemus' 15th-anniversary presentation is scheduled to go down on June 10 in Capri.

Perhaps, we'll catch the brand's Nike Air Max 1 '86 sneakers then (and hopefully their release too).