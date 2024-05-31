Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jacquemus' History-Making Nike Sneakers Are Well-Rounded (Square Too)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Jacquemus and Nike are back at it, serving up a new Nike shoe collaboration for the summer season. After conducting woven business with the Nike Air Force 1 — excuse me, the JF1 — the pair returns with a collaborative Nike Air Max 1 '86 sneaker.

Ahead of today's big reveal, Jacquemus teased a bright red Nike Air Max 1 sneaker featuring the usual shiny, tiny Swooshes and a stacked sole pumped with square Nike Air (more on this later).

Jacquemus' latest Nike reveal proved some old rumors to be indeed true. In late 2023, whispers spoke of the Parisian label taking on the iconic Nike Air Max 1 sneaker, followed up with leaks of said shoe in the new year.

At the top of 2024, Jacquemus' Nike Air Max sneakers magically appeared in two nice colorways: silver/navy and a classic white spin (both will drop alongside the red pair soon on Jacquemus' website).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As we've seen with Jacquemus' previous Nikes, the brand reimagines the iconic Nike sneaker with some luxury-level details and unexpected touches.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The most surprising change is in the Air Max 1's sole. For the collaboration, Jacquemus squares out the famously bublous visible Air unit for the first time in the shoe's history, resulting in more of Big Round sole versus a Big Bubble base.

Another noteworthy feature is the absence of the famed big Swoosh stamped on the sidewalls. As we've seen with the brand's other Nikes, Jacquemus has again shrunk the unmistakable check to suit its tiny branding tastes.

No delicious intertwining this go-around. But the Jacquemus x Nike sneaker boasts breathable moments and standard leathery goodness for its upper, stamped with subtle Nike and Jacquemus logos.

Finally, the collaborative Air Max 1 sneaker is complete with luxurious quilted linings, readying the foot for a first-class, comfy ride.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When you hear the name Jacquemus, one's mind can't help but go to the label's outstandingly clever marketing, where life-sized bags roll through the streets or branded sailboats line the tropical crystal blue waters. The label's aesthetically pleasing promotions naturally shine in its excellent Nike collabs, too.

Jacquemus' Nike clothes and sneakers often speak for themselves, but the visuals are a plus. Jacquemus x Nike has enlisted famous icons like musician Jorja Smith and track star Sha'Carri Richardson for its Nike campaigns in between deliciously citrus and ice-cold captures.

With its Air Max 1 sneaker, Jacquemus and Nike only further satisfies with crisp apple red backdrops and vintage bicycles — simple but effective visuals that allow their new shoe to shine. Literally. You see that gleam on the Air Maxes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

According to the brand, Jacquemus and Nike's Air Max 1 '86 sneaker will launch in three colorways "soon." It's worth pointing out that Jacquemus' 15th-anniversary presentation is scheduled to go down on June 10 in Capri.

Perhaps, we'll catch the brand's Nike Air Max 1 '86 sneakers then (and hopefully their release too).

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Birkenstock
Arizona EVA
$55
Image on Highsnobiety
Awake NY
L/S Stripe Shirt
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Happy Socks x Awake NY
Athletic Socks
$26
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • A Guide to Pairing Your Sneakers With Shorts
    • Style
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Jacquemus' Latest Nike Collab Is Swoosh Genius
    • Style
  • Sculpted Clothes & Nikes in Jacquemus SS24
    • Style
  • Jacquemus' J Force 1s Are Back & Earthy as Hell
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike SB's Lush Velour Dunks? That's Cinema Right There
    • Sneakers
  • Daniel Lee's Burberry Is "Present & Future Informed By the Past" (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Nike’s Debut Breakdancing Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Shoe in a While
    • Sneakers
  • Audemars Piguet Just Shrunk And 'Frosted' The Royal Oak
    • Watches
  • Birkenstock's Cushy Workwear Clog Is Now Quietly Stylish
    • Sneakers
  • The Verdict Is In: EmRata’s Stormy Daniels Tee Wins on All Counts
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024