Here's How You Can Play 'Cards Against Humanity' Online for Free

Written by Sarah Osei in Lifestyle

If you're looking for a creative way to virtually hang out with your friends while social distancing, you can now play the popular NSFW card game Cards Against Humanity online for free.

The website Playingcards.io is offering a free version of Cards Against Humanity that supports up to six players per game. The page allows you to create a virtual card table with friends via a shareable link, where everyone gets to see the game in real-time while keeping their own cards private, as you would if you were playing in-person.

If you're unfamiliar with the hilarious game, Cards Against Humanity is an adult card game in which one player picks a question card from the deck, to which the others submit their funniest and raunchiest answers by choosing a card from their hand. The winner is the player who amasses the most cards by giving the funniest submissions.

Head over to Playingcards.io to start playing now.

