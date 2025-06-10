Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Why the Long Face, CDG Play?

Written by Tom Barker in Style

A small red heart with two eyes staring back at you, CDG Play’s logo is the first thing you see on practically any item from the affordable COMME des GARÇONS sublabel.

Whether it be those once-ubiquitous Converse sneakers or bejeweled T-shirts, the heart-shaped character takes center stage in CDG Play's creations. And its latest line of limited-edition tees is no different, although that signature heart is looking a little misshapen.

The CDG Play heart has been stretched out for the approachable diffusion line’s latest drop. The cute red heart now has an unusually long face. 

This contorted branding appears on the chests of simple white T-shirts, reimagining some of CDG Play’s typical logo tees. Sometimes the stretched heart branding is on the left chest, other times it comes as a multi-colored trio, and on one tee the logo is spun around onto its side. 

For access to the white tops, you’ll have to visit COMME des GARÇONS’ Tokyo store in the Aoyama neighborhood, they are only dropping in that specific shop. Prices range from ¥8,800 to ¥12,100 (that’s between $60 and $85).

After almost 25 years in the game, CDG Play continues to find new ways to toy with its now-iconic logo. While the COMME des GARÇONS mainline continues to push boundaries through semi-wearable experiments, the red-heart tees keep on coming. And evolving.

