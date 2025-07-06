Bleached & Faded for Fall, Carhartt Sets a New Standard

Cahartt WIP recently debuted its Pre-Fall/Winter 2025 collection, serving up more unexpectedly good workwear-inspired pieces for the approaching cooler season.

Carhartt WIP isn't quite ready to let go of the summer just yet, and it's evident in its latest collection. Summer-worthy colors like lime green, pale pink, and citrusy orange are applied to fall layers like cardigans and sweaters, perfectly capturing the transition from summer to fall.

Garment finishes only further the summery feel for the pre-fall collection. Classics like the Brandon and Landon shorts receive sand-bleached washes. At the same time, pale, overdyed pullovers pair well with chalk-washed denim.

Carhartt WIP

Carhartt WIP often delivers these surprisingly good takes on the main line's centuries-old workwear. The results include pieces like a leather Detroit jacket (for the summer, nonetheless!) and the slickest, most versatile version of the Active jacket.

We already know that Carhartt WIP is good, consistently outdoing itself season after season. However, according to its pre-fall graphic tees, even the label knows its pieces are the cream of the crop.

Carhartt WIP's Pre-Fall 2025 collection is now available on the brand's website. And remember: this is only the preview. The main FW25 course has yet to come.

