Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP's Slick Reversible Jacket Is Double the Fun(ctionality)

Written by Tara Larson in Style

Carhartt WIP's newest jacket is twice the style and twice the fun(ctionality).

The New Year Active Jacket brings a fresh look to Carhartt's staple outerwear piece. But like other WIP styles, it gets a slightly more elevated look. The Active Jacket follows its signature clean, regular fit but with a reversible update, doubling its wearability.

The dual-sided Active Jacket comes with green and black sides. If Wicked's Elphaba got into streetwear, she'd be all over this buttery beauty.

The deep green side is constructed out of polyurethane material, giving it a creamy leather-like texture. At the same time, warm black quilting covers the other side, creating a tasteful contrast against the green faux leather.

The Carhartt Active Jacket has been a part of the brand's collection since 1975, but has only become more sought-after as the workwear trend continues to gain strength.

And now, the Carhartt jacket is cooler than ever. Double as cool, in fact.

The Carhartt WIP New Year Active Jacket will drop on January 2. The catch? The jacket will exclusively be sold in Carhartt WIP's Japanese stores, leaving those outside of the country out of luck.

Well, unless you got a hook-up.

