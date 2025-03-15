Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play

When thinking of Carhartt WIP, it's hard not to picture its imitable modernized workwear classics like the iconic Detroit jacket or its wonderfully rugged Active zip-up (the latter is rom-com-approved, by the way). That's probably why the Summer 2025 campaign caught my attention, as the visual rollout focused on less workwear and more streetwear.

The campaign, set in Jamaica at the end of the day, featured a couple of pieces from Carhartt WIP's SS25 collection, particularly pieces focused on ease. A few relaxed graphic tees appeared, including some with GAP-style branding across the chest. There was also a sports jersey, crisp striped button-ups, above-the-knee sweat shorts, and roomy rugby shirts.

The Carhartt visual wasn't completely free of workwear styles (after all, it is Carhartt we're talking about here). The brand showcased its Double Knee pant and Brandon shorts, crafted with even airier fits than before and tying back into that "easy summer" feeling. Even a couple of women's styles, like the cargo skirts, called back to Carhartt's workwear origins with details borrowed from its traditional work trousers.

Carhartt's Summer 2025 campaign is less work and more play, a summertime attitude that I can't really blame the brand for having — especially when you've got SS25 pieces that look this good.

All that's missing are those rumored Nike SB Dunks, and then it'd be a perfect Carhartt summer.