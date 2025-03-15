Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

When thinking of Carhartt WIP, it's hard not to picture its imitable modernized workwear classics like the iconic Detroit jacket or its wonderfully rugged Active zip-up (the latter is rom-com-approved, by the way). That's probably why the Summer 2025 campaign caught my attention, as the visual rollout focused on less workwear and more streetwear.

The campaign, set in Jamaica at the end of the day, featured a couple of pieces from Carhartt WIP's SS25 collection, particularly pieces focused on ease. A few relaxed graphic tees appeared, including some with GAP-style branding across the chest. There was also a sports jersey, crisp striped button-ups, above-the-knee sweat shorts, and roomy rugby shirts.

Shop Carhartt
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Carhartt visual wasn't completely free of workwear styles (after all, it is Carhartt we're talking about here). The brand showcased its Double Knee pant and Brandon shorts, crafted with even airier fits than before and tying back into that "easy summer" feeling. Even a couple of women's styles, like the cargo skirts, called back to Carhartt's workwear origins with details borrowed from its traditional work trousers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Carhartt's Summer 2025 campaign is less work and more play, a summertime attitude that I can't really blame the brand for having — especially when you've got SS25 pieces that look this good.

All that's missing are those rumored Nike SB Dunks, and then it'd be a perfect Carhartt summer.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

adidasJapan
$145.00
Available in:
4444 2/3
Human MadeZip-Up Work Jacket
$590.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Museum of Peace & QuietWordmark Boat Tote
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
    • Style
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Summer
    • Style
  • Snakeskin Carhartt Workwear Is a Wild Work in Progress
    • Style
  • Carhartt Literally Flipped the Script on Its Best Jacket
    • Style
  • Carhartt Classics, Zipper-tastically De- & Reconstructed
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Of All People, Dries Van Noten Designed the Single Best Post-Samba Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Rugged Sneaker Is Like a Good-Looking Outdoorsy Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Cracked Leather "UNC" Jordans Look Like They Were Lost & Found Again
    • Sneakers
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
    • Sneakers
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
    • Style
  • Nike's Fine (& Now Furry) Skate Shoe Unleashes the Beast
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now