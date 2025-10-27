Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
50 Years of Carhartt WIP's Best Jacket

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Carhartt WIP
For the Active Jacket's 50th birthday, Carhartt WIP revisits and flips the OG versions of its OG workwear jacket.

The fashion-focused label has created four special-edition versions of the Active Jacket as part of an anniversary collection. Styles include denim, genuine leather, and standard Dearborn canvas jackets, all referencing the most classic iterations of the iconic piece.

In true Active Jacket fashion, Carhartt's zip-up hoodies are reversible and just as stylish on one side as the other.

For instance, one anniversary style balances being a crisp black leather jacket and the classic Hamilton Brown canvas piece (with some minor tweaks and new logos for this milestone celebration, of course).

A denim version nods to the first-ever Active Jacket, before it become the classic canvas version we know and love today. Specifically, it's a stone-bleached denim jacket with a silky quilted red lining, playing on the OG look but with modern appeal.

Carhartt WIP
The Carhartt WIP Active Jacket Anniversary collection is scheduled to release on October 30 on the brand's website. In addition to the jacket, the label will also release a book titled Sedimental Works, which unpacks 50 years of Carhartt's best jacket.

Over the years, the Active Jacket has only grown in popularity and evolved beyond workwear, becoming just as big in luxury fashion spaces, music merch, and even rom-com movies.

Add a book and an anniversary drop to its resume, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
