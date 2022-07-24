Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP Reminds Us Big Coat Season Is Nigh

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
As big a fan of the summer season as I am, the novelty of enjoying a Greggs al fresco and sweating at the mere thought of doing anything faster than a walk is rapidly wearing off.

Where well-prepared countries have air conditioning, the UK has a £9.99 Argos fan, and where well-prepared countries function alongside the heat, the UK barely wakes from a slumber.

It’s a tough journey, and everyone's had enough, but remember: big coat weather isn’t too far away.

Providing a well-time reminder that we’ll soon enough be able to layer without feeling immediately damp is Carhartt WIP, which has revealed a cozy Fall/Winter 2022 collection, expertly captured by photographer Tom Kleinschmidt.

Comprising Carhartt WIP’s usual ensemble of elevated workwear – think chore jackets, Arlington Coats, and cargo pants – as well as quilted Kirby jackets and checkered numbers, FW22 is more than whetting the lips.

Tackling the coldest of climates in deepest winter is solved with the brand’s “Seaweed” Milton jacket, while a plethora of accessories like hats, gloves, scarves, and mittens lend a helping hand, too.

FW22 follows Carhartt WIP’s recent collaboration with Suicoke, which comprised two takes of the Japanese label’s classic sandal silhouette in both “Hamilton Brown” and black, both of which drew inspiration from Carhartt WIP’s epochal Detroit Jacket.

While it may only be mid-July and we're facing plenty more warm days this year, Carhartt WIP’s FW22 collection sure has got me excited to start layering again. God bless big coat weather.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
